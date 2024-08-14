Scottie Scheffler leads group of 70 golfers entering FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler has already conquered the Masters and the Paris Olympics this year. Now, it's time to see if he can come through in the playoffs.

The FedExCup Playoffs have arrived with Scheffler leading the pack. While he dominated the tour in 2024, his performance over the next three tournaments will determine if he can end the season with a $25 million payday.

Scheffler will have some stiff competition among the 70 golfers who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. Xander Schauffele picked up two major titles this year by winning the PGA Championship and Open Championship, and Rory McIlroy is a three-time FedExCup champion.

Before the playoffs commence on Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, let's take a look at the playoff standings and the favorites to come out on top.

FedExCup Playoffs field

Here are the 70 golfers competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, along with their FedExCup points entering the playoffs:

Scottie Scheffler: 5,993 Xander Schauffele: 4,057 Rory McIlroy: 2,545 Collin Morikawa: 2,456 Wyndham Clark: 2,154 Ludvig Aberg: 2,092 Sahith Theegala: 2,037 Hideki Matsuyama: 1,899 Sungjae Im: 1,896 Shane Lowry: 1,867 Patrick Cantlay: 1,780 Byeong Hun An: 1,755 Russell Henley: 1,671 Tony Finau: 1,635 Akshay Bhatia: 1,610 Matthieu Pavon: 1,569 Robert MacIntyre: 1,535 Sepp Straka: 1,498 Justin Thomas: 1,445 Brian Harman: 1,419 Tom Hoge: 1,411 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1,406 Billy Horschel: 1,392 Davis Thompson: 1,385 Aaron Rai: 1,381 Jason Day: 1,345 Taylor Pendrith: 1,324 Chris Kirk: 1,318 Sam Burns: 1,265 Corey Conners: 1,249 Cameron Young: 1,227 Tommy Fleetwood: 1,223 Stephan Jaeger: 1,207 Thomas Detry: 1,202 Max Homa: 1,194 J.T. Poston: 1,193 Adam Hadwin: 1,181 Si Woo Kim: 1,168 Keegan Bradley: 1,075 Matt Fitzpatrick: 1,074 Austin Eckroat: 1,069 Alex Noren: 1,067 Tom Kim: 1,051 Cam Davis: 1,051 Denny McCarthy: 1,045 Adam Scott: 1,041 Max Greyserman: 1,041 Mackenzie Hughes: 1,026 Will Zalatoris: 1,019 Jake Knapp: 970 Harris English: 969 Nick Taylor: 969 Patrick Rodgers: 952 Eric Cole: 948 Justin Rose: 881 Ben Griffin: 867 Viktor Hovland: 854 Erik van Rooyen: 813 Maverick McNealy: 808 Taylor Moore: 803 Peter Malnati: 794 Min Woo Lee: 783 Jordan Spieth: 782 Mark Hubbard: 737 Brendon Todd: 720 Seamus Power: 703 Nick Dunlap: 701 Jhonattan Vegas: 685 Emiliano Grillo: 684 Victor Perez: 654

Only 50 of the 70 players will move on to the BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25, and only the top 30 players following the BMW Championship will advance to the Tour Championship from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

Here are five things to know about TPC Southwind, the course hosting the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times

Pairings for the FedEx St. Jude Championship were determined by the FedExCup standings. The top two golfers, Scheffler and Schauffele, are together, as are Nos. 3 and 4, 5 and 6, etc.

Here's a look at some of the featured pairings to open the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday (all times ET):

10:25 a.m.: Sunjae Im, Shane Lowry

10:35 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg

10:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

1:35 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama

1:45 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

The full list of tee times can be found here.

FedExCup Playoffs favorites

Favorites for the FedEx St. Jude Championship mostly fall in line with the point standings, as Scheffler is at the top with Schauffele and McIlroy next.

