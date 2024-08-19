How to watch the BMW Championship, the second event of 2024 FedExCup Playoffs

The 2024 FedExCup Playoffs are down to 50.

Twenty of the 70 golfers who reached this year's playoffs saw their PGA Tour seasons end with the FedEx St. Jude Championship last weekend. Now, the remaining 50 competitors will head into the BMW Championship with a chance to play in the Tour Championship later this month.

With the playoffs entering the second of three tournaments, here is everything to know for the 2024 BMW Championship.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When is the BMW Championship?

The BMW Championship will go from Thursday, Aug. 22, to Sunday, Aug. 25.

Where is the BMW Championship?

The tournament will be played at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Pines, Colorado.

How to watch the 2024 BMW Championship

Here is the full TV and streaming schedule for the BMW Championship:

Thursday, Aug. 22

2-7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

Friday, Aug. 23

2-7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 24

1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

3-6 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 25

12-2 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

2-6 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

2024 BMW Championship field

Fifty golfers will compete in the BMW Championship after making it through the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Field for the BMW Championship, the second of three FedExCup Playoffs events



These 50 players are exempt for all eight Signature Events in 2025 pic.twitter.com/SOPI1bfSBd — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 19, 2024

FedExCup standings 2024

Scottie Scheffler is still well ahead of the pack in the FedExCup standings following the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His 6,533 points give him a comfortable cushion ahead of second-place Xander Schauffele, who has 5,037.

Hideki Matsuyama jumped from eighth to third in the standings with his win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy round out the top five.

Here is a look at the top of the FedExCup standings entering the BMW Championship:

Scottie Scheffler: 6,533 Xander Schauffele: 5,037 Hideki Matsuyama: 3,899 Collin Morikawa: 2,596 Rory McIlroy: 2,559 Wyndham Clark: 2,504 Ludvig Aberg: 2,146 Sahith Theegala: 2,076 Patrick Cantlay: 2,017 Sungjae Im: 1,950

When is the Tour Championship?

The FedExCup Playoffs will wrap with the Tour Championship, which will run from Thursday, Aug. 29, to Sunday, Sept. 1.