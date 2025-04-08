Trending
Masters Tournament

Masters Tournament concession prices remain low: Here's how much it all costs

You can still try all of the iconic food items at the Masters for an affordable price.

By Logan Reardon

Prices are rising across the country, but one cost has remained steady: food at the Masters Tournament.

Concessions at the Masters are always a hot topic, and inflation still hasn't hit Augusta for 2025.

Prices for the concession stands have surfaced as spectators arrive for this week's action. And, without fail, almost nothing has changed.

Food prices at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia

Fresh mixed fruit, up from $2 to $2.50, is the only price change from 2024 to 2025. The most expensive items for sale are white wine, domestic beer, imported beer and Crow's Nest craft beer, which cost $6 each. Sandwich prices still range from $1.50 to $3 and you can get breakfast for $2 to $3.

Here's the full menu, which adds up to $77 for one of every item:

The signature items on the menu -- egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches -- cost just $1.50, as they have 2002 (!). There's one new item on the menu, the savory tomato pie, which is available for $3.

The snack menu includes plain and BBQ chips ($1.50), peanuts ($1.50), southern cheese straws ($2), cookies ($1.50), Georgia pecan caramel popcorn ($2) and Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches ($3).

The 2025 Masters begins with the opening round on Thursday, April 10, and concludes on Sunday, April 13.

