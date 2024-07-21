The Open Championship — the final major of the 2024 season — officially crowned Xander Schauffele as champion at Royal Troon on Sunday.

The prestigious tournament across the pond has seen some impressive results since its establishment in 1860. As a matter of fact, the Open Championship is the oldest golf tournament in the world.

Harry Vardon’s remarkable six wins currently stand as the record at the tournament. However, with the emergence of exceptional talent in the sport, the landscape may well shift in the years ahead.

Here we take a look at the locations of the Open Championship in the upcoming years.

Where is the 2025 Open Championship?

The 2025 Open Championship will be held in Northern Ireland at Royal Portrush.

The prestigious event returns to the venue after the success of the 148th Open at the course in 2019.

This will be the third time in 74 years the Open Championship will be held at Royal Portrush.

When is the 2025 Open Championship?

The major will be held from July 17-20 in 2025.

Where is the 2026 Open Championship?

The 154th Open Championship will take place at Royal Birkdale from July 16-19, 2026. This iconic Southport links course has previously hosted the Open Championship 10 times

Where is the 2027 Open Championship?

The 155th Open Golf Championship in 2027 will take place at the Old Course at St Andrews Links in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland, from July 15-18, 2027.

Which course has hosted the most Open Championships?

St Andrews leads the history books with 30 tournaments hosted.

Next comes Prestwick (24) and Muirfield (16).

The rest of the courses that have hosted are as follows: