Everything to know about the US Open 2024: How to watch, course location, dates

A detail photograph of a US Open Championship logo golf ball on the No.2 Course which will be the host course for the 2024 US Open Championship at The Pinehurst Resort on May 13, 2023 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

After a record-setting PGA Championship, it's time to look ahead.

The U.S. Open, the third major of the 2024 season, is upon us after the Memorial Tournament wrapped up on Sunday. Players will compete to lift the U.S. Open Championship Trophy, which dates back to the inaugural tournament in 1895.

When is the U.S. Open? Which could will it be played at? And how can you watch it?

Here's all the info to know ahead of the tournament:

When is the 2024 US Open?

The 2024 U.S. Open will take place from June 13 through June 16.

Where is the 2024 US Open?

Pinehurst Resort (course No. 2) will host the U.S. Open this year.

The tournament has been held at the North Carolina course three times before: 1999, 2005 and 2014. Pinehurst also hosted the PGA Championship way back in 1936.

Looking ahead, the course will become a mainstay on the U.S. Open rotation. Pinehurst is set to host the tournament again in 2029 (men's and women's), 2035 (men's), 2041 (men's) and 2047 (men's).

How to watch the 2024 US Open

The 2024 U.S. Open will air live on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

Here's the broadcast schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, June 13

USA Network: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Peacock: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Round 2: Friday, June 14

Peacock: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

NBC: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Round 3: Saturday, June 15

USA Network: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

NBC: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Round 4: Sunday, June 16

USA Network: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

NBC: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Who are the favorites to win the US Open?

It's too soon to know who will be playing their best golf heading into the U.S. Open, but here are five players to keep an eye on:

Scottie Scheffler

The Masters winner and World No. 1 had a tough weekend at the PGA Championship. He was arrested early Friday morning, then shot a 2-over on Saturday before finishing tied for eighth. Still, Scheffler will enter the U.S. Open as the favorite given the fact that he already has five wins this season -- including the Memorial on Sunday.

Xander Schauffele

After 12 top-10 major finishes in his first 27 starts, Schauffele finally got over the hump at the PGA Championship. He had just two bogeys and one double bogey in the entire tournament and nailed a clutch putt on the final hole to win it. Schauffele, 30, has six top-10s in seven career starts at the U.S. Open -- and now he has the monkey off his back.

Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau has quietly put together quality performances at majors this year. He was sixth at the Masters and second at the PGA, where he had 19 birdies, two eagles and just three bogeys over 72 holes. The 2020 U.S. Open winner is lurking as a potential threat at Pinehurst.

Brooks Koepka

With DeChambeau coming up short at the PGA, Koepka remains the only player to win a major while under contract with LIV Golf. Koepka won consecutive U.S. Open's in 2017 and 2018, but hasn't been playing his best golf in 2024. He was tied for 45th at the Masters and tied for 26th at the PGA despite winning LIV Golf Singapore on May 5.

Collin Morikawa

If he was better on Sunday, Morikawa could've won the PGA. He shot even in the final round and finished six shots off the leaders in a tie for fourth. The two-time major winner was tied for third at the Masters earlier this year. Morikawa seems primed to break through for another major victory.