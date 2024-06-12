Scottie Scheffler leads the pack in 2024 US Open odds

All eyes at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club will be locked on Scottie Scheffler this weekend.

The world's No. 1 golfer has been nearly unstoppable on the course in 2024. He's won five of the last eight tournaments he's entered, including the Masters and last week's Memorial Tournament. His lowest finish came at the PGA Championship, where he was arrested ahead of the second round before ultimately tying for eighth place.

Now, Scheffler enters the 2024 U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite. He tied for second place in the event two years ago, but the 27-year-old is still chasing his first U.S. Open title.

How likely is Scheffler to come away with the 2024 U.S. Open crown? Here's what oddsmakers are forecasting ahead of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler U.S. Open odds

It's not quite Scheffler vs. the field, but it's close.

Scheffler leads the pack with +280 odds to win his first U.S. Open title, according to Fanatics Sportsbook.

2024 U.S. Open contenders

Xander Schauffele, the 2024 PGA Championship winner, is next on the list at +1000. He's tied with Rory McIlroy, who also has +1000 odds and is chasing his first major title in a decade.

Here's a longer look at the 2024 U.S. Open odds:

Scottie Scheffler: +280

Xander Schauffele; +1000

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Collin Morikawa: +1400

Viktor Hovland: +1800

Brooks Koepka: +2000

Bryson Dechambeau: +2000

Ludvig Aberg: +2200

Hideki Matsuyama: +4000

Justin Thomas: +4000

Tommy Fleetwood: +4000

Cameron Smith: +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5000

Sahith Theegala: +5000

Tiger Woods U.S. Open odds

Much further down on the list is a three-time U.S. Open champion.

Tiger Woods has +40000 odds to come out on top at Pinehurst this weekend. He has +5000 odds to crack the top five, +1800 odds to make the top 10 and +650 odds to finish top 20.