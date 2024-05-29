US Women's Open: How to watch, schedule, players to watch

The longest-running LPGA Tour tournament is making its annual return.

The 79th U.S. Women’s Open is set to commence with stars such as Nelly Korda, Hannah Green, Allisen Corpuz and In Gee Chun teeing off.

Golf fans worldwide saw Corpuz take home the title in 2023 at Pebble Beach Golf Club for her first career major win.

This year's major championship is anyone's game as players head out to Pennslyvania for the prestigious event and record-setting purse.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open and how to tune in to the action:

When is the U.S. Women's Open?

The event begins Thursday, May 30 and runs through Sunday, June 2.

Where is the U.S. Women’s Open?

The tournament will be held at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

How to watch the U.S. Women’s Open:

Live television coverage will be available on NBC and USA Network.

Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will be streaming the tournament.

The schedule is as follows:

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday 12-2 p.m. 2 -8 p.m. Friday 12-2 p.m. 2-8 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. 3-6 p.m. Sunday 2-3 p.m. 3-4 p.m. 4-7 p.m. *All times are ET

What is the U.S. Women’s Open purse?

The purse for the 2024 tournament will be $12 million, up $1 million from last year at Pebble Beach. This payout marks the largest in all of women’s golf to date.

The winner will take home a whopping $2.4 million.

Who are the players to watch?

Nelly Korda

Korda headlines the field, winning six of her seven starts in the 2024 season. The 25-year-old American is having one of the hottest seasons in tour history and is the owner of the first major title of the year, the Chevron Championship.

Hannah Green

The 2019 Women’s PGA Championship winner Green is another one to watch this week. The 27-year-old Australian most recently fell to Korda by one shot at the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

Allisen Corpuz

Corpuz claimed the U.S. Women’s Open last year, shooting a final-round, 3-under 69 by three strokes over Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin. The win sent the 26-year-old American to a career-high world ranking of No. 8.

In Gee Chun

Chun took home the U.S. Women’s Open title in 2015, the most recent and only time the major was held at Lancaster Country Club. The 29-year-old from South Korea is a three-time major champion.