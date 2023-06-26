2023 MLB Draft start date, format, pick order, top prospects

A general view of a 2021 Draft baseball during the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft at Bellco Theater at Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Denver.

The next wave of MLB stars are about to take center stage.

Players from across the country, including high school and college athletes, will be selected at the MLB Draft in July. Some will immediately join the farm system for the team that drafts them, while others might decide to return to school.

Here’s all the info you need for the 2023 MLB Draft, including the date, format and order:

When is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft will take place from July 9-11 in Seattle, leading up to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

What is the format of the MLB Draft?

Rounds 1 and 2 will be held on Sunday, July 9, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 3 through 10 are set for Monday, July 10, at 2 p.m. ET. The draft wraps up on Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. ET, with rounds 11 through 20.

Who has the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft?

The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft after winning the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery.

How is the MLB Draft order set?

As aforementioned, the draft order is set by a lottery similar to the NBA. MLB instituted the lottery in the CBA negotiated last year, so 2023 will be the first year with the order set by lottery.

Each team that misses the postseason has a chance at the No. 1 pick, with the worst teams having higher odds.

The lottery determines the first six picks of the draft, then the remaining non-postseason teams pick in reverse order of the prior year’s standings. After that, postseason teams are ordered by when they were eliminated, starting with the Wild Card Series, then the Division Series and so on with the World Series winner picking last.

2023 MLB Draft order

Here’s the first round order for the 2023 MLB Draft:

1. Pirates (62-100, lottery winner)

2. Nationals (55-107)

3. Tigers (66-96)

4. Rangers (68-94)

5. Twins (78-84)

6. Athletics (60-102)

7. Reds (62-100)

8. Royals (65-97)

9. Rockies (68-94)

10. Marlins (69-93)

11. Angels (73-89)

12. Diamondbacks (74-88)

13. Cubs (74-88)

14. Red Sox (78-84)

15. White Sox (81-81)

16. Giants (81-81)

17. Orioles (83-79)

18. Brewers (86-76)

19. Rays (Wild Card Series loser, 86-76)

20. Blue Jays (Wild Card Series loser, 92-70)

21. Cardinals (Wild Card Series loser, 93-69)

22. Mets (Wild Card Series loser, 101-61)

23. Mariners (Division Series loser, 90-72)

24. Guardians (Division Series loser, 92-70)

25. Braves (Division Series loser, 101-61)

26. Dodgers (Division Series loser, 111-51)

27. Padres (Championship Series loser, 89-73)

28. Yankees (Championship Series loser, 99-63)

29. Phillies (World Series loser)

30. Astros (World Series winner)

Who are the top prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft?

Here are the top 15 MLB Draft prospects, according to MLB.com:

1. Dylan Crews, OF, LSU

2. Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU

3. Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida

4. Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick (N.C., high school)

5. Max Clark, OF, Franklin (Ind., high school)

6. Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee

7. Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon

8. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest

9. Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest (Fla., high school)

10. Kyle Teel, C, Virginia

11. Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit (Ore., high school)

12. Aidan Miller, 3B, Mitchell (Fla., high school)

13. Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton (Texas, high school)

14. Colin Houck, SS, Parkview (Ga., high school)

15. Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss