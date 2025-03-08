Trending
Athletics Las Vegas Relocation

Athletics unveil Las Vegas patch to be worn in Sacramento

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even as the Athletics prepare to play the 2024 MLB season in West Sacramento, the franchise maintains its commitment to make Las Vegas its permanent home in 2028.

On Friday, the Athletics shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, unveiling a "Las Vegas" patch that presumably will worn on the team's jerseys starting this season, even as the franchise calls California's capital home for the foreseeable future.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The patch is part of a three-year marketing partnership between the Athletics and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“For the Athletics, this partnership is more than just a jersey patch—it’s the beginning of the transition to our new home,” Athletics owner John Fisher said. “This is a chance to wear our hearts on our sleeves for the next three years before bringing the vibrant spirit of our new home front and center across our uniform.” (h/t Sean Cunningham)

The Athletics also will feature a patch representing West Sacramento, which will appear on the opposite sleeve.

MLB

Chicago Cubs Mar 3

Cubs giving fans a chance to golf at Wrigley Field this spring

MLB Mar 3

Topps' debut patch cards have become a catch for young major leaguers

After a busy offseason that included lucrative contracts for pitcher Luis Severino, designated hitter Brent Rooker and outfielder Lawrence Butler, the Athletics now embark on a new chapter which begins in Sacramento, with an end destination in Sin City lingering on the horizon.

This article tagged under:

Athletics Las Vegas Relocation
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us