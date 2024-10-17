The top 40 players who could hit MLB free agency this offseason

Trending
A wild winter could be in store for Major League Baseball.

While four clubs are still competing in the playoffs for the 2024 World Series title, the start of free agency is nearing. And the offseason could see several stars change teams.

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman are just a few of several big names set to hit the open market.

There are also players like Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell and Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger whose contracts could allow them to become free agents this winter.

So, when will hot stove season officially begin? And who are the best players who could be available? Here's what to know about MLB free agency:

When does MLB free agency start?

Players scheduled to hit free agency will officially become free agents the day after the World Series ends. At that time, teams are able to re-sign their departing free agents.

But players can't sign with a new club until 5 p.m. ET five days after the World Series ends.

When is the MLB option deadline?

The exercising of a player, club or mutual option must occur within five days following the conclusion of the World Series.

What is a qualifying offer in MLB?

Teams have five days after the World Series to extend qualifying offers to their departing free agents. A team can only extend a qualifying offer to a player who hasn't received one before and spent the entire 2024 season on its roster.

The qualifying offer is a one-year deal with a value equal to the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players. This year's qualifying offer is worth $21.05 million.

Should a player reject the qualifying offer and then sign with a new club in free agency, the team who lost the free agent will receive a compensatory draft pick. A club that signs a rival player who rejected a qualifying offer is subject to the loss of at least one draft pick.

Who are the best 2025 MLB free agents?

Here's a look at the top 40 players who could hit free agency (listed alphabetically by last name, all contract details via Spotrac):

Willy Adames, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

  • Age: 29
  • 2024 salary: $12.3 million
  • 2024 stats: 161 games played, .251/.331/.462 slash line, 32 home runs, 112 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent

Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets

  • Age: 29 (turns 30 in December)
  • 2024 salary: $20.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 162 games played, .240/.329/.459 slash line, 34 home runs, 88 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent

Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Chicago Cubs

  • Age: 29
  • 2024 salary: $27.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 130 games played, .266/.325/.426 slash line, 18 home runs, 78 RBIs
  • Status: Can opt out of two years, $52.5 million remaining on deal

Shane Bieber, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

  • Age: 29
  • 2024 salary: $13.1 million
  • 2024 stats: 2 starts, 12 innings pitched, 0.00 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 1 walk (underwent Tommy John surgery in April)
  • Status: Free agent

Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros

  • Age: 30
  • 2024 salary: $28.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 145 games played, .260/.315/.453 slash line, 26 home runs, 75 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent
Alex Bregman
Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Alex Bregman, a two-time World Series champion, has spent his entire career with the Houston Astros.

Corbin Burnes, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

  • Age: 29 (turns 30 in October)
  • 2024 salary: $15.6 million
  • 2024 stats: 32 starts, 194.1 innings pitched, 2.92 ERA, 181 strikeouts, 48 walks
  • Status: Free agent

Gerrit Cole, RHP, New York Yankees

  • Age: 34
  • 2024 salary: $36 million
  • 2024 stats: 17 starts, 95 innings pitched, 3.41 ERA, 99 strikeouts, 29 walks
  • Status: Can opt out of four years, $144 million remaining on deal

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP, Texas Rangers

  • Age: 34
  • 2024 salary: $19 million
  • 2024 stats: 29 starts, 170.2 innings pitched, 3.80 ERA, 166 strikeouts, 42 walks
  • Status: Player option for one year, $20 million

Jack Flaherty, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Age: 29
  • 2024 salary: $14 million
  • 2024 stats: 28 starts, 162 innings pitched, 3.17 ERA, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks
  • Status: Free agent

Max Fried, LHP, Atlanta Braves

  • Age: 30
  • 2024 salary: $15 million
  • 2024 stats: 29 starts, 174.1 innings pitched, 3.25 ERA, 166 strikeouts, 57 walks
  • Status: Free agent
Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) throws during the first inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Max Fried has posted a sub-3.25 ERA in each of the last five seasons. (Denis Poroy-Imagn Images)

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

  • Age: 37
  • 2024 salary: $26 million
  • 2024 stats: 154 games played, .245/.302/.414 slash line, 22 home runs, 65 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent

Randal Grichuk, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Age: 33
  • 2024 salary: $1.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 106 games played, .291/.348/.528 slash line, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs
  • Status: Mutual option for one year, $6 million

Teoscar Hernández, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Age: 32
  • 2024 salary: $23.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 154 games played, .272/.339/.501 slash line, 33 home runs, 99 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent

Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies

  • Age: 31
  • 2024 salary: $2.2 million
  • 2024 stats: 68 appearances, 66.1 innings pitched, 2.17 ERA, 10 saves, 89 strikeouts, 16 walks
  • Status: Free agent

Clay Holmes, RHP, New York Yankees

  • Age: 31
  • 2024 salary: $6 million
  • 2024 stats: 67 appearances, 63 innings pitched, 3.14 ERA, 30 saves, 68 strikeouts, 22 walks
  • Status: Free agent
Sep 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes (35) reacts after the games final out against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Clay Holmes was one of eight relievers with 30-plus saves in 2024. (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

  • Age: 31
  • 2024 salary: $12 million
  • 2024 stats: 131 games played, .214/.303/.419 slash line, 26 home runs, 82 RBIs
  • Status: Can opt out of two years, $22 million remaining on deal ($18 million for 2024, $18 million mutual option for 2025)

Merrill Kelly, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Age: 36
  • 2024 salary: $8 million
  • 2024 stats: 13 starts, 73.2 innings pitched, 4.03 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 19 walks
  • Status: Club option for one year, $7 million

Yusei Kikuchi, RHP, Houston Astros

  • Age: 33
  • 2024 salary: $10 million
  • 2024 stats: 32 starts, 175.2 innings pitched, 4.05 ERA, 206 strikeouts, 44 walks
  • Status: Free agent

Ha-Seong Kim, INF, San Diego Padres

  • Age: 29
  • 2024 salary: $7 million
  • 2024 stats: 121 games played, .233/.330/.370 slash line, 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, 22 steals
  • Status: Mutual option for one year, $7 million

Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays

  • Age: 30
  • 2024 salary: $8.8 million
  • 2024 stats: 107 games played, .244/.311/.473 slash line, 21 home runs, 58 RBIs
  • Status: Club option for one, $10.5 million
Jul 25, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Brandon Lowe (8) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Lowe, a one-time All-Star, has spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Rays. (Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports)

Sean Manaea, LHP, New York Mets

  • Age: 32
  • 2024 salary: $14.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 32 starts, 181.2 innings pitched, 3.47 ERA, 184 strikeouts, 63 walks
  • Status: Player option for one year, $13.5 million

Nick Martinez, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

  • Age: 34
  • 2024 salary: $14 million
  • 2024 stats: 42 appearances (16 starts), 142.1 innings pitched, 3.10 ERA, 116 strikeouts, 18 walks
  • Status: Player option for one year, $12 million

Yoán Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox

  • Age: 29
  • 2024 salary: $24 million
  • 2024 stats: 12 games played, .275/.356/.400 slash line (missed most of season with adductor strain)
  • Status: Club option for one year, $25 million

Tyler O’Neill, OF, Boston Red Sox

  • Age: 29
  • 2024 salary: $5.9 million
  • 2024 stats: 113 games played, .241/.336/.511 slash line, 31 home runs, 61 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent

Marcell Ozuna, OF, Atlanta Braves

  • Age: 33 (turns 34 in November)
  • 2024 salary: $16 million
  • 2024 stats: 162 games played, .302/.378/.546 slash line, 39 home runs, 104 RBIs
  • Status: Club option for one year, $16 million
Aug 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after a home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Marcell Ozuna drove in over 100 runs for a second straight season as he made his third-career All-Star Game. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Joc Pederson, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Age: 32
  • 2024 salary: $9.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 132 games played, .275/.393/.515 slash line, 23 home runs, 64 RBIs
  • Status: Mutual option for one year, $14 million

Freddy Peralta, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

  • Age: 28
  • 2024 salary: $5.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 32 starts, 173.2 innings pitched, 3.68 ERA, 200 strikeouts, 68 walks
  • Status: Club option for one year, $8 million

Jurickson Profar, INF/OF, San Diego Padres

  • Age: 31
  • 2024 salary: $2.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 158 games played, .280/.380/.459 slash line, 24 home runs, 85 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent

José Quintana, LHP, New York Mets

  • Age: 35
  • 2024 salary: $13 million
  • 2024 stats: 31 starts, 170.1 innings pitched, 3.75 ERA, 135 strikeouts, 63 walks
  • Status: Free agent

Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore Orioles

  • Age: 29 (turns 30 in October)
  • 2024 salary: $11.7 million
  • 2024 stats: 155 games played, .235/.308/.506 slash line, 44 home runs, 102 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent
Aug 7, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Anthony Santander tallied 44 home runs, 11 more than his previous career-best mark, as he made his first All-Star Game in 2024. (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports)

Max Scherzer, RHP, Texas Rangers

  • Age: 40
  • 2024 salary: $43.3 million
  • 2024 stats: 9 starts, 43.1 innings pitched, 3.95 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 10 walks
  • Status: Free agent

Tanner Scott, LHP, San Diego Padres

  • Age: 30
  • 2024 salary: $5.7 million
  • 2024 stats: 72 appearances, 72 innings pitched, 1.75 ERA, 22 saves, 84 strikeouts, 36 walks
  • Status: Free agent

Luis Severino, RHP, New York Mets

  • Age: 30
  • 2024 salary: $14.3 million
  • 2024 stats: 31 starts, 182 innings pitched, 3.91 ERA, 161 strikeouts, 60 walks
  • Status: Free agent

Blake Snell, LHP, San Francisco Giants

  • Age: 31 (turns 32 in December)
  • 2024 salary: $32 million
  • 2024 stats: 20 starts, 104 innings pitched, 3.12 ERA, 145 strikeouts, 44 walks
  • Status: Player option for one year, $30 million

Juan Soto, OF, New York Yankees

  • Age: 25 (turns 26 in October)
  • 2024 salary: $31 million
  • 2024 stats: 157 games played, .288/.419/.569 slash line, 41 home runs, 109 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees standing on second base celebrating after he hit a pinch-hit rbi double scoring Oswaldo Cabrera #95 against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the 10th inning at the Oakland Coliseum on September 20, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
In his first season with the Yankees, Juan Soto earned the fourth All-Star nod of his career. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Age: 33
  • 2024 salary: $11 million
  • 2024 stats: 158 games played, .256/.319/.469 slash line, 30 home runs, 101 RBIs
  • Status: Club option for one year, $15 million

Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS, New York Yankees

  • Age: 27 (turns 28 in December)
  • 2024 salary: $14.2 million
  • 2024 stats: 154 games played, .257/.330/.378 slash line, 15 home runs, 63 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent

Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros

  • Age: 41
  • 2024 salary: $43.3 million
  • 2024 stats: 17 starts, 90.1 innings pitched, 5.48 ERA, 74 strikeouts, 27 walks
  • Status: Free agent

Michael Wacha, RHP, Kansas City Royals

  • Age: 33
  • 2024 salary: $16.5 million
  • 2024 stats: 29 starts, 166.2 innings pitched, 3.35 ERA, 145 strikeouts, 45 walks
  • Status: Player option for one year, $16 million

Christian Walker, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Age: 33
  • 2024 salary: $10.9 million
  • 2024 stats: 130 games played, .251/.335/.468 slash line, 26 home runs, 84 RBIs
  • Status: Free agent
Sep 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first base Christian Walker (53) runs off a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Christian Walker has hit a combined 95 home runs over the past three seasons. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

