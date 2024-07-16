The Home Run Derby title is coming to Southern California.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez edged Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. in the final round during the MLB event Monday to claim the title.

Hernandez went first in the final round and hit 14 homers, with Witt Jr. coming just short at 13. It came down to Witt Jr.'s final attempt, which fell a few shy of potentially tying it.

Hernandez became the first ever Dodger to win the derby in what was a stacked field of participants.

Four hitters did not advance to the semifinals. They were Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, New York Mets' Pete Alonso, Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna and Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson.

Alonso was the most disappointing performance with the context of him winning the event in 2019 and 2021. The Polar Bear mustered just 12 homers, but 23-year-old Orioles rising star Henderson did one worse at 11.

Ozuna managed 16 homers while Garcia posted 18, one shy of tying Teoscar Hernandez, who had 19. Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. hit 20, while both Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm drilled 21.

In the first semifinal, Witt Jr. recorded 17 homers, which Ramirez couldn't top with just 12 despite his strong opening round.

In the second semifinal, Hernandez put up 14 before Bohm tied it and couldn't manage another during his bonus. Hernandez then beat Bohm in the swing off by two homers to one.

Hernandez went first in the final round and held onto the win over Witt Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not involved in the 2024 event after winning in 2023.