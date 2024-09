Francisco Lindor homer sends Mets to playoffs in thrilling win over Braves

OMG!

Those three letters that have been the rallying cry of the New York Mets all season, and they are the perfect way to describe the team's thrilling 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the first game of a doubleheader to clinch a playoff spot.

The Mets regained the lead on a two-run home run by Francisco Lindor in the top of the ninth inning that capped a back-and-forth affair in what was an instant classic.

"It felt like slow motion," Lindor said of the home run after the win.

THAT'S WHY HE'S THE MVP. THAT'S WHY HE'S THE GOAT. pic.twitter.com/NMd3n6TQIe — New York Mets (@Mets) September 30, 2024

The Mets had been held scoreless over the first seven innings, trailing 3-0 to a Braves team also looking to secure a playoff berth. They exploded for six runs in the top of the eighth, capped on a two-run home run by Brandon Nimmo for a 6-3 lead.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz entered in the bottom of the eighth and -- after failing to cover first base on a diving stop by Pete Alonso for an out that would have ended the inning -- allowed a go-ahead, bases-clearing double by Ozzie Albies that put the Braves back in front with a 7-6 lead.

Lindor then saved Diaz with his blast in the ninth inning. Diaz returned to close out the game in the bottom of the ninth and, after allowing a one-out single, got Travis d'Arnaud to ground out to shortstop to seal the win and send the Mets to the postseason.

The Mets will play either the San Diego Padres or Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round.

The victory prevented the Mets from having a must-win game in the second game of the doubleheader, with the Braves now needing a victory to make the playoffs. A loss by the Braves in Monday's second game will give the Arizona Diamondbacks the final NL wild-card spot.