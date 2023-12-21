Giants out of Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes, source says

The Giants have swung and missed on the two top MLB free agents this offseason.

After failing to sign two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the discussions, that San Francisco has been informed it is out of the bidding for Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Giants have been told they’re out of the bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per source familiar with discussions. They pushed hard but expectation is that he will end up in LA or NY. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 22, 2023

The Giants were one of many big-market teams vying for Yamamoto's services and reportedly were devoting their "whole heart and finances" to signing either he or Ohtani.

San Francisco reportedly met with Yamamoto on Dec. 10 at Oracle Park and the Giants were expected to be among the highest bidders even though teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and the New York Mets were viewed as the favorites to sign him.

After missing out on Yamamoto, the Giants likely will pivot to other top-of-the-market free agents including reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, or the trade market in pursuit of a top-of-the-rotation arm to pair alongside Logan Webb.