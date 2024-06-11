Hot dog! Glizzy-guzzling golden retriever goes viral at White Sox-Mariners game

One thing MLB undoubtedly has on other major American sports leagues is Dog Day.

Each year, certain teams select a handful of games from their regular-season schedule to allow fans to bring their furry friends to the stadium.

After all, the only thing better than enjoying a gorgeous night at the ballpark is enjoying a gorgeous night at the ballpark with your golden retriever.

Such was the case for thousands of fans at T-Mobile Park on Monday when the Seattle Mariners hosted their second "Bark at the Park" event of the season. The pups seemed to enjoy their night out on the town, as well.

NBC Sports Chicago's camera crew caught an excellent shot of a golden retriever in a Mariners hat chowing down on a hot dog — bun and all — in the stands. The frank appeared to be garnished with both ketchup and mustard.

The clip, which was posted by NBC Sports Chicago on X, went viral, garnering almost 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

We cannot confirm or deny reports that the K-9 in question will be replacing Joey Chestnut in this year's July 4th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.