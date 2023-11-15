How many pitchers have won the Cy Young in both leagues? Blake Snell joins elite company

Pedro Martinez, Blake Snell and Randy Johnson are among the seven players to win the Cy Young award in both leagues.

The Cy Young Award winners are given plaques that say either "The Outstanding National League Pitcher" or "The Outstanding American League Pitcher."

Few pitchers in Major League Baseball history own plaques from both leagues. Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres will soon have one of each on his wall.

Snell was named the 2023 National League Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, five years after winning the 2018 American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts this season. With the Rays in 2018, Snell went 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA and 221 strikeouts.

With those two outstanding seasons, he became just the seventh player to win Cy Young awards in both the American League and National League.

Here are all of the pitchers who have done so since the Cy Young Award was first awarded in 1957.

How many pitchers have won the Cy Young in both leagues?

Seven pitchers have won the Cy Young Award in both the American League and National League. Here's a look at each of those pitchers and when they won their first Cy Young in each league.

Blake Snell

2023 NL Cy Young (San Diego Padres): 14-9, 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 234 strikeouts

2018 AL Cy Young (Tampa Bay Rays): 21-5, 1.89 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 221 strikeouts

Max Scherzer

2013 AL Cy Young (Detroit Tigers): 21-3, 2.90 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 240 strikeouts

2016 NL Cy Young (Washington Nationals): 20-7, 2.96 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 284 strikeouts

Roy Halladay

2003 AL Cy Young (Toronto Blue Jays): 22-7, 3.25, 1.07 WHIP, 204 strikeouts

2010 NL CY Young (Philadelphia Phillies): 21-10, 2.44 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 219 strikeouts

Roger Clemens

1986 AL Cy Young (Boston Red Sox): 24-4, 2.48 ERA, 0.97 ERA, 238 strikeouts

2004 NL Cy Young (Houston Astros): 18-4, 2.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 218 strikeouts

Randy Johnson

1995 AL Cy Young (Seattle Mariners): 18-2, 2.48 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 294 strikeouts

1999 NL Cy Young (Arizona Diamondbacks): 17-9, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 364 strikeouts

Pedro Martinez

1997 NL Cy Young (Montreal Expos): 17-8, 1,90 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 305 strikeouts

1999 AL Cy Young (Boston Red Sox): 23-4, 2.07 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 313 strikeouts

Gaylord Perry

1972 AL Cy Young (Cleveland Indians): 24-16, 1.92 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 234 strikeouts

1978 NL Cy Young (San Diego Padres): 21-6, 2.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 154 strikeouts

How many pitchers have won multiple Cy Young Awards?

There have been 22 pitchers in Major League Baseball history to win the Cy Young Award multiple times.

The first to do so was Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the NL Cy Young Award in 1963, 1965 and 1966.

Roger Clemens leads the way with seven Cy Young Awards in his career. He is followed by Randy Johnson, who won five. Steve Carlton and Greg Maddux each won four.

Three-time winners include Koufax, Tom Seaver, Jim Palmer, Pedro Martinez, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

Denny McLain, Bob Gibson, Gaylord Perry, Bret Saberhagen, Tom Glavine, Johan Santana, Tim Lincecum, Roy Halladay, Corey Kluber, Jacob deGrom and Blake Snell have won two each.