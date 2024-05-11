Mets' J.D. Martinez homers with Braves one out away from combined no-hitter

J.D. Martinez of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The New York Mets' J.D. Martinez hit a home run with two outs in the ninth inning to spoil a combined no-hit bid by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried and two relievers on Saturday.

Martinez homered to right-center off Raisel Iglesias, who entered to pitch the ninth, to end the no-hitter with the Braves leading 4-0.

J.D. Martinez hits his first home run as a Met! pic.twitter.com/iztkJ4qcyB — SNY (@SNYtv) May 11, 2024

The Braves went on to win 4-1.

The left-handed Fried struck out five and walked three. He retired the first eight batters before issuing consecutive walks to Tomas Nido and Brandon Nimmo. Fried retired the next 11 batters before walking Pete Alonso with one out in the seventh. J.D. Martinez followed with a hard-hit fly to center that Michael Harris II chased down before running into the wall. Fried then struck out Jeff McNeil.

The 30-year-old Fried threw a season-high 109 pitches, 68 for strikes, through seven innings.

Right-hander Joe Jiménez came on in the eighth and walked two batters before striking out Tyrone Taylor and Starling Marte.

The Braves have not thrown a no-hitter since April 8, 1994, when Kent Mercker accomplished the feat against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The no-hitter drought is the fourth-longest in the major leagues.

Houston's Ronel Blanco threw this season's only no-hitter on April 1 in a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.