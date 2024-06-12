The Chicago Cubs are signing former Mets reliever Jorge López to a minor-league contract, according to the Cub's MiLB transaction page. The Athletic first reported the signing.

López, 31, stirred league-wide controversy after throwing his glove into the Citi Field stands following an ejection in the eighth inning of a 10-3 loss to the Dodgers on May 29.

After the game, the controversy continued. Lopez told reporters he didn't regret the outburst. And his comments created even more confusion after he was believed to have called the Mets "the worst f------ team in the whole MLB," but he later said he had intended to say he was the "worst teammate in the whole f---- MLB."

There was confusion about whether López said worst "teammate" or worst "team" in MLB. A native Spanish speaker, he later told a team employee he meant to say both. But on Instagram the subsequent morning, López blamed the media for "making it worse," arguing he said "teammate" all along.

"Whoever hear me I said 'teammate' and what I said on the situation I (have) been the worst teammate thanks media for making it worse," he said.

Shortly after the outburst and postgame media session, the Mets designated López for assignment, effectively cutting ties with the reliever.

López has played 28 games up in the majors with the Mets this season. He holds a 3.76 ERA from 26.1 innings pitched. He's struck out 19 batters while walking 11, too.

The Cubs are desperate for bullpen help this season, ranking 24th in MLB this season with a bullpen ERA of 4.47.

