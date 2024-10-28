Dodgers take early 3-0 lead in Game 3: Live updates

What to Know After two games at Dodger Stadium that saw the Dodgers go up 2-0, the Yankees are looking to get a win as the Series shifts to Yankee Stadium

The Dodgers took an early 3-0 lead in the first three innings behind a Freddie Freeman home run and a Mookie Betts RBI single

Former Yankees captain and legendary shortstop Derek Jeter threw out the ceremonial first pitch (a solid strike) before the game

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) got the start for the Yankees and Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA) got the start for the Dodgers

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani had his left arm in a sling during lineup introductions following a shoulder injury but is scheduled to bat leadoff

The Los Angeles Dodgers got on the board first in Game 3 of the World Series thanks to another monster home run from Freddie Freeman. Freeman hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning with Shohei Ohtani on base after a walk.

In the third inning, Mookie Betts hit an RBI single with Tommy Edman on base to put the Dodgers up 3-0.

As the World Series shifted to Yankee Stadium on Monday night for Game 3, the Yankees are hoping to change the narrative on the 2024 Fall Classic after losing the first two games.

Yankees fans will be looking to captain Aaron Judge to help turn things around for the Bronx Bombers. The superstar slugger has now gone 1 for 10 with seven strikeouts in his first three World Series games at Dodger Stadium, dragging down New York's offense.

Ohtani is in the Los Angeles lineup and expected to play in Game 3 after suffering a shoulder injury in Game 2. Ohtani had his left arm in a sling during player introductions before the game. He didn't appear impacted while in the batter's box but was clearly holding his left arm gingerly while on first base.

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA) got the start for the Yankees and Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA) took the mound for the Dodgers.