Opening Day matchups and key dates on the 2024 MLB schedule

While the 2023 MLB season is far from over, fans can already start looking ahead to 2024.
The full 2024 regular-season schedule was unveiled by MLB on Thursday. Next season's slate features a few matchups outside of the U.S. and Canada, including the first game of the new campaign.
So, when and where will your favorite team open its 2024 season?
Here's what to know about the 2024 MLB schedule.
When does the 2024 MLB season start?
The 2024 MLB season begins overseas with an NL West showdown between the Padres and Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea. Los Angeles and San Diego will play a two-game set from Wednesday, March 20 to Thursday, March 21, marking the first MLB games ever in the country.
When is MLB Opening Day in 2024?
One week after the Dodgers-Padres series wraps up, Opening Day will be held on Thursday, March 28.
Do all baseball teams play on Opening Day?
For the second straight season, all 30 clubs will be in action on Opening Day. Prior to 2023, that hadn't happened since 1968.
Who plays on MLB Opening Day in 2024?
Here's a look at the 15 Opening Day matchups in 2024 (all start times TBD):
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins
- Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
- Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds
- Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
- Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
- Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
- Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers
- Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
- Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox
- New York Yankees at Houston Astros
- Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Cleveland Guardians at Oakland A's
- Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners
- San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers
What are the international MLB games in 2024?
In addition to South Korea, MLB is also making stops in Mexico City and London next year. The Astros face the Rockies in Mexico City from Saturday, April 27 to Sunday, April 28, while the 2024 London Series pits the Mets against the Phillies from Thursday, June 8 to Friday, June 9.
When is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?
The Midsummer Classic goes from Seattle in 2023 to Arlington, Texas, in 2024 with Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers, hosting the event. The All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16.
Other key dates on 2024 MLB schedule
Here are some other key MLB dates in 2024:
April 15: Jackie Robinson Day
May 8: A's host Rangers for a scheduled doubleheader
June 2: Lou Gehrig Day
June 20: Giants and Cardinals play in Birmingham, Alabama, at Rickwood Field, which is the oldest professional ballpark in the U.S. Willie Mays played at Rickwood Field as a member of the Negro Leagues' Birmingham Black Barons
July 27: Giants host Rockies for a scheduled doubleheader
Sept. 15: Roberto Clemente Day
Sept. 29: Final day of the regular season
What is the 2024 MLB schedule?
You can check out the full 2024 regular-season slate here.