Padres player facing potential lifetime ban for betting on MLB games, reports say

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 19, 2023: Tucupita Marcano #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates runs off the field during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on July 19, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Tucupita Marcano, an infielder in the San Diego Padres organization, is being investigated by Major League Baseball for a violating the league's gambling policy. The Wall Street Journal is reporting Marcano and four unnamed minor leaguers are under scrutiny for betting on games during the 2023 season when Marcano was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.

Marcano was originally signed by the Padres in 2016 out of Venezuela. He reached the big leagues with the Friars in 2021 and appeared in 25 games before being traded to the Pirates as part of a deal to bring Adam Frazier to San Diego. Last year he was having the best year of his MLB career when he suffered a torn knee ligament.

MLB says the 24-year-old Marcano started betting on Pirates games while he was recovering from surgery to repair his knee. After the season, Marcano was let go by Pittsburgh. He rejoined the Padres in November as a waiver wire pickup but has not played a game yet as he continues to rehab.

In a statement to NBC 7 SportsWrap, the Padres confirmed they have been informed of the allegations:

We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres. We will not have any further comment until the investigative process has been completed. San Diego Padres

MLB policy allows for players to bet on non-diamond sports but they cannot place a wager on baseball or softball in any way, at any level. If a player is found to have bet on other teams he faces a 1-year suspension. Anyone gambling on his own team's matches, which is the case with Marcano, is immediately eligible for a lifetime ban.