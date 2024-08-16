Everything you need to know heading into Phillies Alumni Weekend

One of the most anticipated weekends of the Phillies season has finally arrived — Alumni Weekend. It's a time where fans and legends of the organization come together to celebrate the success, accomplishments and passion that make the Phillies so special.
The 2024 Alumni Weekend will be extra special as the club also reflects on 20 years at Citizens Bank Park.
In addition to the full lineup of events for fans, you can expect custom merchandise celebrating the anniversary and a multitude of familiar faces who have cemented their mark in Phillies history.
So with that, let's break down the events, matchups, what to expect and more.
Friday, August 16
Game start: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where to watch: NBC10
Pitching matchup: LHP Patrick Corbin vs. RHP Aaron Nola
Get to your seats by 6:15 p.m. for a special on-field presentation to 2008 World Series Champion Carlos Ruiz. CEO John Middleton will make a special presentation, that will include a PhanaVision video celebrating the most memorable moments of Ruiz's career.
Philadelphia Phillies
Chooch will then throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
As a fun added bonus: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates will sing the national anthem.
Saturday, August 17
Game start: 6:05 p.m. ET
Where to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pitching matchup: LHP MacKenzie Gore vs. LHP Cristopher Sanchez
The Phillies will celebrate the legacy of the late David Montgomery, former team president and chief executive officer, as he is inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame.
Legends Jim Thome and Larry Bowa will take part in the ceremony, along with additional special guests for the on-field event. Montgomery's plaque will then officially be unveiled on the Wall of Fame.
Keep an eye out at the end of the third inning as alumni are set to change the bases.
Sunday, August 18
Game start: 1:35 p.m. ET
Where to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pitching matchup: RHP Jake Irvin vs. RHP Taijuan Walker
To wrap up the homestand, the Phillies are celebrating Alumni Day and the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park.
Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:40 p.m. for the must-see on-field salute. Legends from the most memorable moments throughout the eras of Citizens Bank Park will be recognized pregame.
Here are the expected Phillies alumni, legends and players to be in attendance. This list is subject to change.
Bobby Abreu – Wall of Famer
Howie Bedell – Local alumnus
Joe Blanton – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion
Bob Boone – Wall of Famer and 1980 World Champion
Larry Bowa – Wall of Famer, 1980 World Champion and 1993 National League Champion (coach)
John Briggs – Local alumnus
Steve Carlton – Hall of Famer, Wall of Famer, 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion
Larry Christenson – 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion
Doug Clemens – Local alumnus
Brandon Duckworth – Local alumnus
Gene Garber – Local alumnus
Pat Gillick – Hall of Famer, Wall of Famer and 2008 World Champion (GM)
Tommy Greene – 1993 National League Champion
Greg Gross – 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion
Terry Harmon – Local alumnus
Ramon Henderson – Local alumnus
Ryan Howard – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion
Steve Jeltz – 1983 National League Champion
Erik Kratz – Local alumnus
John Kruk – Wall of Famer and 1993 National League Champion
Mark Leiter Sr. – Local alumnus
Brad Lidge – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion
Mike Lieberthal – Wall of Famer
Greg Luzinski – Wall of Famer and 1980 World Champion
Ryan Madson – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion
Art Mahaffey – Local alumnus
Jeff Manto – 1993 National League Champion
Charlie Manuel – Wall of Famer, 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion (manager)
Gary “Sarge” Matthews – 1983 National League Champion
Jamie Moyer – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion
Dickie Noles – 1980 World Champion
Ron Reed – Wall of Famer, 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion
Jimmy Rollins – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion
Aaron Rowand – Alumnus
Carlos Ruiz – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion
Juan Samuel – Wall of Famer and 1983 National League Champion
Mike Schmidt – Hall of Famer, Wall of Famer, 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion
Jim Thome – Hall of Famer and Wall of Famer
Milt Thompson – 1993 National League Champion, 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion (coach)
Manny Trillo – Wall of Famer and 1980 World Champion
