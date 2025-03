Full Phillies 2025 broadcast schedule is here

Sep 16, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first base Bryce Harper (3) looking over some images in the dugout in the top of the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The 2025 MLB season is right around the corner and your National League East champions are gearing up to defend the division.

With sights set on another run in Red October, anticipation is high for the Phillies and you're going to want to know when and where you can catch all of the action.

NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBCSP+ and NBC10 will hold the bulk of the 162 broadcasts with 149. The remaining 13 games are divided among FOX (6), ESPN (4), Apple TV+ (2) and Roku (1). The schedule is subject to change.

Here's a look at the full broadcast schedule:

MARCH

March 27 at Nationals | 4:05 PM | NBCSP+/NBC10

March 29 at Nationals | 4:05 PM | NBCSP+

March 30 at Nationals | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

March 31 vs. Rockies | 3:05 PM | NBCSP+/NBC10

APRIL

April 2 vs. Rockies | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

April 3 vs. Rockies | 1:05 PM | NBCSP/NBC10

April 4 vs. Dodgers | 6:45 PM | Apple TV+

April 5 vs. Dodgers | 4:05 PM | NBCSP+/FS1

April 6 vs. Dodgers | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

April 8 at Braves | 7:15 PM | NBCSP

April 9 at Braves | 7:15 PM | NBCSP+

April 10 at Braves | 7:15 PM | NBCSP

April 11 at Cardinals | 8:15 PM | NBCSP+

April 12 at Cardinals | 2:15 PM | NBCSP+

April 13 at Cardinals | 2:15 PM | NBC10

April 14 vs. Giants | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

April 15 vs. Giants | 6:45 PM | NBCSP+

April 16 vs. Giants | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

April 17 vs. Giants | 4:05 PM | NBCSP+

April 18 vs. Marlins | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

April 19 vs. Marlins | 1:05 PM | NBCSP

April 20 vs. Marlins | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

April 21 at Mets | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

April 22 at Mets | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

April 23 at Mets | 1:10 PM | NBCSP/NBC10

April 25 at Cubs | 2:20 PM | NBCSP

April 26 at Cubs | 4:05 PM | FOX

April 27 at Cubs | 7:10 PM | ESPN

April 29 vs. Nationals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

April 30 vs. Nationals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

MAY

May 1 vs. Nationals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

May 2 vs. Diamondbacks | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

May 3 vs. Diamondbacks | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

May 4 vs. Diamondbacks | 2:05 PM | NBCSP

May 6 at Rays | 7:05 PM | NBCSP

May 7 at Rays | 7:05 PM | NBCSP

May 8 at Rays | 7:05 PM | NBCSP

May 9 at Guardians | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

May 10 at Guardians | 6:10 PM | NBCSP

May 11 at Guardians | 7:10 PM | ESPN

May 12 vs. Cardinals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

May 13 vs. Cardinals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

May 14 vs. Cardinals | 1:05 PM | NBCSP/NBC10

May 16 vs. Pirates | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

May 17 vs. Pirates | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

May 18 vs. Pirates | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

May 19 at Rockies | 8:40 PM | NBCSP

May 20 at Rockies | 8:40 PM | NBCSP

May 21 at Rockies | 8:40 PM | NBCSP

May 22 at Rockies | 3:10 PM | NBCSP

May 23 at Athletics | 10:05 PM | NBCSP

May 24 at Athletics | 10:05 PM | NBCSP

May 25 at Athletics | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

May 27 vs. Braves | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

May 28 vs. Braves | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

May 29 vs. Braves | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

May 30 vs. Brewers | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

May 31 vs. Brewers | 4:05 PM | NBCSP/FS1

JUNE

June 1 vs. Brewers | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

June 3 at Blue Jays | 7:07 PM | NBCSP

June 4 at Blue Jays | 7:07 PM | NBCSP/NBC10

June 5 at Blue Jays | 3:07 PM | NBCSP

June 6 at Pirates | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 7 at Pirates | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

June 8 at Pirates | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

June 9 vs. Cubs | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

June 10 vs. Cubs | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

June 11 vs. Cubs | 1:05 PM | NBCSP/NBC10

June 13 vs. Blue Jays | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

June 14 vs. Blue Jays | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

June 15 vs. Blue Jays | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

June 16 at Marlins | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 17 at Marlins | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 18 at Marlins | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 19 at Marlins | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

June 20 vs. Mets | 7:15 PM | Apple TV+

June 21 vs. Mets | 7:15 PM | FOX

June 22 vs. Mets | 7:10 PM | ESPN

June 24 at Astros | 8:10 PM | NBCSP

June 25 at Astros | 8:10 PM | NBCSP

June 26 at Astros | 2:10 PM | NBCSP

June 27 at Braves | 7:15 PM | NBCSP

June 28 at Braves | 7:15 PM | FOX

June 29 at Braves | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

June 30 vs. Padres | 6:30 PM | NBCSP

JULY

July 1 vs. Padres | 6:30 PM | NBCSP

July 2 vs. Padres | 1:05 PM | NBCSP/NBC10

July 4 vs. Reds | 1:05 PM | NBCSP

July 5 vs. Reds | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

July 6 vs. Reds | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

July 7 at Giants | 9:45 PM | NBCSP

July 8 at Giants | 9:45 PM | NBCSP

July 9 at Giants | 3:45 PM | NBCSP

July 11 at Padres | 9:40 PM | NBCSP

July 12 at Padres | 7:35 PM | FOX

July 13 at Padres | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

July 18 vs. Angels | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

July 19 vs. Angels | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

July 20 vs. Angels | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

July 21 vs. Red Sox | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

July 22 vs. Red Sox | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

July 23 vs. Red Sox | 7:05 PM | ESPN

July 25 at Yankees | 7:05 PM | NBCSP

July 26 at Yankees | 1:05 PM | NBCSP

July 27 at Yankees | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

July 28 at White Sox | 7:40 PM | NBCSP

July 29 at White Sox | 7:40 PM | NBCSP

July 30 at White Sox | 2:10 PM | NBCSP

AUGUST

August 1 vs. Tigers | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 2 vs. Tigers | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

August 3 vs. Tigers | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

August 4 vs. Orioles | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 5 vs. Orioles | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 6 vs. Orioles | 12:35 PM | NBCSP/NBC10

August 8 at Rangers | 8:05 PM | NBCSP

August 9 at Rangers | 7:15 PM | FOX

August 10 at Rangers | 2:35 PM | NBCSP

August 11 at Reds | 6:10 PM | NBCSP

August 12 at Reds | 6:40 PM | NBCSP

August 13 at Reds | 5:10 PM | NBCSP

August 14 at Nationals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 15 at Nationals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 16 at Nationals | 4:05 PM | NBCSP

August 17 at Nationals | 11:35 AM | Roku

August 18 vs. Mariners | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 19 vs. Mariners | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 20 vs. Mariners | 1:05 PM | NBCSP

August 22 vs. Nationals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 23 vs. Nationals | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

August 24 vs. Nationals | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

August 25 at Mets | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

August 26 at Mets | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

August 27 at Mets | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

August 28 vs. Braves | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 29 vs. Braves | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

August 30 vs. Braves | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

August 31 vs. Braves | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

SEPTEMBER

September 1 at Brewers | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

September 3 at Brewers | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

September 4 at Brewers | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

September 5 at Marlins | 7:10 PM | NBCSP

September 6 at Marlins | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

September 7 at Marlins | 1:40 PM | NBCSP

September 8 vs. Mets | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

September 9 vs. Mets | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

September 10 vs. Mets | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

September 11 vs. Mets | 7:15 PM | FOX

September 12 vs. Royals | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

September 13 vs. Royals | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

September 14 vs. Royals | 1:35 PM | NBCSP

September 15 at Dodgers | 10:10 PM | NBCSP

September 16 at Dodgers | 10:10 PM | NBCSP

September 17 at Dodgers | 10:10 PM | NBCSP

September 19 at Diamondbacks | 9:40 PM | NBCSP

September 20 at Diamondbacks | 8:10 PM | NBCSP

September 21 at Diamondbacks | 4:10 PM | NBCSP

September 23 vs. Marlins | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

September 24 vs. Marlins | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

September 25 vs. Marlins | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

September 26 vs. Twins | 6:45 PM | NBCSP

September 27 vs. Twins | 6:05 PM | NBCSP

September 28 vs. Twins | 3:05 PM | NBCSP

