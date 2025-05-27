Harper exits game after being hit by Strider fastball, X-rays negative 

Bryce Harper had a short night Tuesday in the Phillies’ series opener against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Harper left the game in the first inning after being hit on the right arm by a Spencer Strider fastball. The Phillies later announced that Harper was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion and X-rays taken on him were negative.

Strider plunked Harper with two outs in the bottom of the first on an 0-1 count. Phillies fans booed him heavily.

Harper was in immediate, obvious pain and went down to a knee near Kyle Schwarber in the on-deck circle. Edmundo Sosa entered the game in Harper’s place and played third base. Alec Bohm shifted over to first.

“You’re always concerned,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said after his team’s 2-0 win. “There could be a little crack in the bone or whatever. The X-ray, thankfully, was negative. We’ll just have to see tomorrow.”

The Phillies finished Tuesday with a 35-19 record and MLB’s best winning percentage. Harper has played in every one of the team’s first 54 games, hitting .267 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs.

“Everybody was holding their breath when it first happened,” Max Kepler said. “It definitely hurts, but it’s very relieving to know that it’s nothing major and that hopefully, he’ll be back with the team soon.”