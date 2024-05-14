Bryce Harper a late scratch vs. Mets with migraine

The Phillies gained a lefthanded power bat back for Tuesday's matchup against the Mets, but lost another.
Just minutes before the game started, the Phillies announced first baseman Bryce Harper would be a late scratch due to a migraine.
Kyle Schwarber, after missing three games due to back soreness, returned to the lineup in the leadoff spot.
Alec Bohm shifts over to first base in place of Harper and Whit Merrifield draws in at third. Here's a look at the updated lineup:
DH Schwarber
RF Castellanos
SS Stott
1B Bohm
LF Marsh
3B Merrifield
2B Clemens
CF Rojas
C Stubbs
The Phillies are 2-2 this season when Harper does not play.
