Harper out for Phils-Braves doubleheader after HBP, but doing ‘a lot better than we expected' 

Bryce Harper was absent from the Phillies’ lineup for both games of the team’s split doubleheader Thursday vs. the Braves.

However, Rob Thomson was encouraged by Harper’s progress since he took a Spencer Strider fastball to the arm Tuesday night and exited the game with a right elbow contusion.

“He came in yesterday for treatment,” the Phillies’ manager said before Game 1. “He’s in there now, I believe. Still had swelling, still was in pain, but it was a lot better than we expected.”

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

After his team's 5-4 afternoon win, Thomson reiterated that Harper was “feeling better."

Thomson moved Alec Bohm to first base for both legs of the doubleheader. Edmundo Sosa got two starts at third base.

Could Harper be a pinch-hitting option while out of the lineup?

“He hasn’t even swung the bat yet, so I’m not really sure,” Thomson said. “I wouldn’t put him in a game until he’s comfortable swinging.”

Thomson was asked why the Phillies didn’t retaliate following the first-inning HBP.

“Because it’s not on purpose,” he said. “Simple as that. If I think somebody’s throwing at one our hitters, I don’t know what I’d do. But if it’s a pitch that gets away from a pitcher, which I believe it was and I think everybody in our clubhouse thinks it was, that’s baseball. It happens.”

When Harper does return, Thomson certainly wouldn’t mind seeing his right elbow protected at the plate with a guard.

“I think it’s a little uncomfortable for him,” he said. “I think he feels like it restricts him a little bit, but I hope he wears it.”