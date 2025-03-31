Trending
Harper's home opener cleats are perfect love letter to Phanatic

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's not the first game of the season at Citizens Bank Park unless Bryce Harper shows his love for the Phanatic with his gear.

Under Armour custom-designed a pair of "Phantastic" cleats for Harper, who will be rocking them when the Phillies take the field for the home opener against the Rockies.

The color of the cleats draws inspiration from the beloved mascot, incorporating a ton of (literal) bells and whistles all throughout. Philly-themed charms including the city skyline, a boxing glove, Liberty Bell, helmet and phrases like "We don't care" and "Jawn" are scattered throughout the laces.

These cleats will be available for purchase for Under Armour rewards members starting April 8 and open to the public April 11.

So, if you want to match with a Philly legend while repping another Philly legend, now is the time.

