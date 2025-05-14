Live blog: Phillies-Cardinals scoreless heading into 5th inning

What to Know
- To make up for Tuesday's Phillies-Cardinals postponement, the clubs will be playing a split doubleheader Wednesday with 1:05 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. start times.
- The Phillies look to slow down the Cardinals, who are the hottest team in baseball, winning their last nine games.
- Jesús Luzardo takes the mound for the afternoon matchup, with Aaron Nola closing out the three-game series.
- You can watch Game 1 of the doubleheader here.
Follow along for live updates of a doubleheader day at Citizens Bank Park between the Phillies and Cardinals.