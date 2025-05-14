Trending
Phillies Analysis
Live Updates

Live blog: Phillies-Cardinals scoreless heading into 5th inning

By Brooke Destra

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 20: Jesús Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies during a game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on April 20, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Marlins won 7-5 in 10 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 20: Jesús Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies during a game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on April 20, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Marlins won 7-5 in 10 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

What to Know

  • To make up for Tuesday's Phillies-Cardinals postponement, the clubs will be playing a split doubleheader Wednesday with 1:05 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. start times.
  • The Phillies look to slow down the Cardinals, who are the hottest team in baseball, winning their last nine games.
  • Jesús Luzardo takes the mound for the afternoon matchup, with Aaron Nola closing out the three-game series.
  • You can watch Game 1 of the doubleheader here.

Follow along for live updates of a doubleheader day at Citizens Bank Park between the Phillies and Cardinals.

This article tagged under:

Phillies Analysis
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us