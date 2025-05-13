Trending
Phillies News

Tuesday's Phillies-Cardinals matchup postponed, will play doubleheader tomorrow

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Phillies will have to wait one more day to try and even up their series against the Cardinals.

Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. matchup at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced.

Wednesday, May 14, will now be split doubleheader. The first game is still slated for a 1:05 p.m. start, with gates opening 11:35 a.m.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

Tickets for Tuesday's game will be valid for the game, with gates opening 5:15 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. start.

Game 1 of the doubleheader will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10, with the series finale on NBCSP.

Philadelphia Phillies

Find the latest Philadelphia Phillies news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies Game Story 18 hours ago

Phillies done in by late homer in one-run loss to Cardinals

Kyle Schwarber May 11

The NL's top pitcher and power hitter lead Phillies to series win in Cleveland

This article tagged under:

Phillies News
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us