Tuesday's Phillies-Cardinals matchup postponed, will play doubleheader tomorrow

The Phillies will have to wait one more day to try and even up their series against the Cardinals.

Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. matchup at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced.

Wednesday, May 14, will now be split doubleheader. The first game is still slated for a 1:05 p.m. start, with gates opening 11:35 a.m.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Tickets for Tuesday's game will be valid for the game, with gates opening 5:15 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. start.

Game 1 of the doubleheader will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10, with the series finale on NBCSP.