Trending
Phillies blog

Utley, Harper crush ‘It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' London Series promo

The Phillies face the Mets in London on June 8-9

By Jordan Hall

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

You probably won't find a better MLB London Series 2024 promo than this one.

Chase Utley. Bryce Harper. And, yes, Rob McElhenney from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

We've got Harper ribbing Utley with a Jimmy Rollins shoutout.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

We've got Utley having flashbacks to when McElhenney, playing Mac, was obsessed with No. 26.

We've got McElhenney calling Harper's beard "golden lambswool."

What a cast. And what a cliff-hanger.

The Phillies take on the Mets in London next Saturday and Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies Game Story

Sanchez dazzles, lineup awakens, tempers flare as Phillies win to end trip

Bryce Harper

Harper's postgame reaction to nearly being hit twice before benches cleared

Enjoy:

This article tagged under:

Phillies blog
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us