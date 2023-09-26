Trending
Here comes Red October … and Phillies fans are READY

By Brooke Destra

Get ready Philadelphia, here comes Red October.

The Phillies on Tuesday officially clinched a playoff berth (and top wild card spot thanks to a Cubs loss) for the second consecutive season. The countdown is on for the best time of the year.

That's right. Chilly weather, jerseys over sweatshirts, rally towels in hand and selling out Citizens Bank Park for the best homefield advantage in all of baseball.

It's hard to explain the feeling that comes with playoff baseball in Philly. It's special.

And after the magic that spread across the city during the 2022 World Series run — I have a feeling we're all going to pick up exactly where we left off.

Of course, it all starts off with the immediate reaction on social media ... and we are here for it:

HECK YEAH, GO PHILS.

