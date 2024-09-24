The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched the National League East after a season full of dramatic moments at Citizens Bank Park.

Just how crazy might the 2024 postseason be as Phillies fans roar every home run, clutch hit, "Schwarbomb" and pitching gem?

Enter Phillies announcer John Kruk in a playoff hype video released on social media on Sept. 24, 2024.

"There's no place like Philadelphia in October," 1993 team legend says ahead of highlights from the 2024 season playing.

There's no place like Philadelphia in October pic.twitter.com/wecmcF6JZR — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 24, 2024

With each eruption from the CBP crowd, Kruk notes that it happened earlier in the season.

"That's a weekday in May," he says after video of fans erupting over a Bryce Harper home run plays.

“How’s October going to be at the Bank his year?” Kruk asks.

"That's up to ya'll, man," Kruk says while seemingly answering his own question. "But I have a feeling what it's going to look like."

How does the folksy Phillies legend wrap it up? With a declaration: "Red October, baby!"

