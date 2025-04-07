Some legit early concern over Phillies' top bullpen addition

Jesus Luzardo has been electric through two starts and Joe Ross has pitched well enough to enter the mix for late-inning leverage situations.

As for the Phillies' other offseason pitching addition ... it's been ugly thus far.

Jordan Romano blew his second save and made it three poor performances out of his five as a Phillie by allowing three runs in the top of the seventh inning Sunday to turn a two-run lead into a one-run deficit.

Romano has been behind in the count, slow to the plate and pitched with diminished velocity in the early going. He was tasked Sunday with dealing with nine-hole hitter Andy Pages ahead of the top of the Dodgers' order. It was an ominous sign when Pages singled on a 1-2 count ahead of Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, who walked and doubled. All three scored and Romano left the mound to boos after failing to retire a hitter.

The Phillies came back to win and have actually won all three times Romano has struggled despite him giving up seven runs in just two innings of those close games.

It wouldn't be at all surprising to see manager Rob Thomson next use Romano in a lower leverage spot to try to gain him confidence without the game being on the line. Orion Kerkering has already rose ahead of him on the trust tree and the Phillies could use Ross or Jose Ruiz as the second leverage righty for a few days, a week or however long it takes Romano to recapture his velocity.

In 2023, his last healthy season in Toronto, Romano averaged 96.8 mph with his fastball. On Sunday, he was 92-94. And some of the misses have been uncompetitive, particularly early in the count. To make matters worse, his high leg kick affords baserunners ample freedom to run, similar to Craig Kimbrel. That's a recipe for disaster in the latter innings of close games when one single or walk can be the difference.

"I'm used to being 96, around there the whole time," Romano said after Sunday's comeback win. "I don't know what's going on right now but I need to figure it out.

"I've got to get the velo up because when the velo's right, it helps the slider too. When the velo's down, it's easier to take the slider. I'm going to look at some video, try to dive in and figure this out really quick."

The Phillies signed the 31-year-old former Blue Jays closer over the winter to replace Jeff Hoffman as either a closer or right-handed setup man. Romano didn't pitch much in 2024 because of an elbow injury, but the Phillies liked his medicals enough to sign him to a one-year, $8.5 million contract while at the Winter Meetings.

The bullpen picture will be much different if Romano proves to be unreliable. The early returns have not been good, but it's only five appearances and nine games in total. There's a lot of time for Romano to turn things around.

"On any team, you want to come in and contribute to wins," he said. "When you don't do that, it doesn't feel good."

On the bright side for the Phillies, Matt Strahm retired the Dodgers 1-2-3 in the top of the eighth inning Sunday to maintain his team's momentum, looking more like the elite reliever of the last two seasons. Strahm hasn't allowed a run in five appearances after missing most of camp with a shoulder injury.