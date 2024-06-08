Bryce Harper, made for the moment, has brilliant home run celebration in London Series

The London Series was specifically curated to help grow the game of baseball in Europe and internationally.

If this is the first time someone is watching the Phillies (and the Mets, I guess), Bryce Harper is doing his best to make them a fan.

When Harper commits to something, he's going to go all out. Call it pandering … or call it what it really is - an incredibly talented and passionate athlete making people fall in love with the game of baseball.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It started with Harper changing his walkup songs across the pond to fit the theme of the series:

First: "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls

Second: "Here Comes The Sun" by the Beatles

"I've been thinking about it for a week now, just seeing what I wanted to do," he said following the game on the song selection. "Thought I picked some pretty good ones."

The second time Harper was at the plate, he smacked a solo home run to right field to tie the game. The Phillies put up an additional five runs in the fourth inning to really give those at London Stadium a show.

But the hype of the home run didn't stop there.

Harper is known for having some epic home run celebrations. In recent memory, you can look back to his "Atta Boy" stare down and blowing out his 31 birthday candles.

Now, it's time to add a new one to the collection.

Before heading into the dugout, Harper gave everyone his best goal celebration.

GOAAAAAAAL ❗ ❗ ❗



WAIT - HOME RUN ❗ ❗ ❗ pic.twitter.com/yyMUAM8jZQ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 8, 2024

The first baseman is also rocking a Phillie Phanatic London Guard bat in the process.

Harper finished the day 3-for-4, just a triple shy of the cycle.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube