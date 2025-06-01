Phillies notes: Abel set to return to rotation, Walker's new role in bullpen

When you come out of your MLB debut with six scoreless innings, nine strikeouts and the first win of your career … chances are, you'll be back.

Just two weeks later and Mick Abel is set to return to the Phillies' starting rotation during their upcoming road trip. Rob Thomson noted Sunday that Abel will start Thursday in Toronto to close out the series against the Blue Jays.

Abel had two starts in Lehigh Valley during the interim and didn't miss a beat, allowing one earned run in 10.2 innings with 16 strikeouts.

"A lot of times, you don't see that," Thomson said. "You see kind of an adrenaline dump when you go back down and things kind of go hairy. But he was really good and consistent."

This stint could also develop into more than just another solo start.

"It all depends on (Aaron) Nola — and how well Mick does," Thomson said. "But we're going to assume Mick's going to do well."

So where does that leave Taijuan Walker?

He's heading back to the bullpen — and it's clear that the flip-flopping from rotation to relief has reached the end of its course.

Walker heads to the bullpen with a different role than last time and Thomson wants to see what Walker is capable of when length is swapped for a leverage spot.

"I think he has a chance to make us a lot better out of the 'pen," Thomson said.

It's going to be an adjustment in Walker's routine before he's available in consecutive games. He'll be available either Tuesday or Wednesday in Toronto.

Here's what the rotation will look like against the Blue Jays:

Tue., Zack Wheeler vs. Bowden Francis

Wed., Cristopher Sanchez vs. Jose Berrios

Thu., Abel vs. Chris Bassitt

Additionally, the Phillies on Sunday recalled right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson from Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 26-man roster, Jose Ruiz was designated for assignment. Johnson has a 4.91 ERA through 33 innings with 42 strikeouts.