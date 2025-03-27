Live updates: Phillies open season on the road vs. Nationals

What to Know The reigning National League East champions kick off their 2025 season with a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals.

Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies. In 2024, the club's ace was 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA and 224 strikeouts.

Trea Turner is batting leadoff. A full look at Thursday's starting lineup.

Coverage begins 3 p.m. with Phillies PreGame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

Follow along for live updates as the Phillies open the 2025 MLB season in Washington against the Nationals.