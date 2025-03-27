Trending
Phillies blog
Live Updates

Live updates: Phillies open season on the road vs. Nationals

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on NBCSP+

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • The reigning National League East champions kick off their 2025 season with a three-game series in Washington against the Nationals.
  • Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies. In 2024, the club's ace was 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA and 224 strikeouts.
  • Trea Turner is batting leadoff. A full look at Thursday's starting lineup.
  • Coverage begins 3 p.m. with Phillies PreGame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

Follow along for live updates as the Phillies open the 2025 MLB season in Washington against the Nationals.

This article tagged under:

Phillies blogBryce HarperZack Wheeler
Share
Dashboard
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us