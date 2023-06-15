One big inning has become recurring theme for Aaron Nola in 2023

Except for one inning, NBC Sports Philadelphia play-by-play man Tom McCarthy enthused late in Aaron Nola’s start Thursday afternoon, “he’s been in total control of this Diamondbacks lineup!”

Except for one inning didn’t cost Nola or the Phils this time. Except for one inning, the third, when Arizona scored four runs on four hits, including a three-run homer by second baseman Ketel Marte.

In his other 5 2/3 innings he shut out the first-place D-Backs on two singles and no walks. Overall, he struck out nine.

This has been a recurring theme for Nola this year. He’s made 15 starts. In seven of them, he’s given up more runs in one big inning than he has in all his other frames combined.

“We’ve been digging into it,” manager Rob Thompson told reporters after the game. “So far, not much (results).”

One theory is that the Phillies Opening Day starter in residence is still uncomfortable with the pitch clock and that his unease becomes more acute with runners on base.

Another is that he’s dealing with mechanical issues pitching out of the stretch. And there are numbers that seem to support that. With nobody on base this season, opponents are batting .190 (45-for-237).

With runners on, that skyrockets to .304 (35-for-115).

He’s also given up at least one homer in 11 straight games, one short of the club record currently held by Randy Wolf.

“It just seems like every time he throws a pitch that he doesn’t execute, it gets hit,” Thomson said. “He’s going through one of those times, I guess.”

Nola got the win Thursday. He’s 6-5 with a 4.66 earned run average. He’s pitched at least six innings in 12 straight starts. But, too often, except for one inning paints a mustache on his Mona Lisa.

It will be much easier for the Phillies to make another deep run into the playoffs this year if he and the Phillies can make his except for one inning look more like all his others.