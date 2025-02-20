Bryce Harper gets tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic

It’s no secret that Phillies superstar Bryce Harper loves everything Philadelphia.

He loves being a Phillie. He celebrates all the sports teams in the city. He has a very special relationship with the Phillie Phanatic.

This is everything.



Bryce Harper got the Phillie Phanatic the perfect birthday gift.



The hug at the end. 😭 pic.twitter.com/e7at2lXME9 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 28, 2019

Heck, the man started his own TikTok account, and one of his first offerings was a how-to on homemade cheesesteaks while he watched the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

But just when you think Harper has reached the pinnacle of affection for the area, Harper finds another gear.

Bryce Harper got a Phillie Phanatic tattoo from Hannah Matthews, a tattoo artist in Utah.



This is what she has to say about the experience.



Check out her work on TikTok: hannahmatthews__ pic.twitter.com/QovvXt3FXW — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) February 20, 2025

The 2-time NL MVP – who has been often accused of pandering to the city and to Phillies fans through the years – recently got a tattoo on his right forearm, of his best buddy, the Phanatic.

Hannah Matthews, a tattoo artist based in Utah, gave Harper the inkwork, and posted some still photos to her TikTok account.

https://www.tiktok.com/@hannahmatthews___/photo/7473298823612222766

Haters may make the argument that this is just the latest pandering effort from Harper, but I feel like the permanence of a tattoo transcends pandering. When you get a tattoo, you’re not doing it for others, this is something you have to live with for life. Most times, it’s a choice that the recipient thinks long and hard about. This wasn’t a throwaway act done to appease the masses.

Besides, what does Harper have to do off the field to win over any Phillies fan at this point, besides win a World Series? He’s done everything else.

Does this mean the Phanatic will get a number 3 tattoo somewhere?