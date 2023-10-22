For the D-backs, stopping the Phillies' homers is easier said than done

For all the gigabytes of data, the reams of spreadsheets, the hours spent poring over every possible statistic imaginable, the Diamondbacks game plan going into Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, avoiding elimination and at least temporarily denying the Phillies admission to the World Series for a second straight autumn, can be illustrated by the sort of headline you’d see on an infomercial.

THIS ONE SIMPLE TRICK WILL GUARANTEE AN ARIZONA WIN!

The trick, it turns out, is to keep the Phillies from hitting the ball over the fence.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This isn’t strictly accurate, of course. We’re talking informercial, after all. But that would absolutely be a wise approach. What it’s not is simple or easy. Pitch around Kyle Schwarber and you get Turner. Pitch around Trea Turner and you get Bryce Harper. And so on.

Six regulars hit at least 20 homers during the regular season, a franchise record, and second baseman Bryson Stott contributed 15. That trend has continued into the postseason; seven different players have gone deep at least once. So, yeah, making the Phillies string together some hits to score would be a good strategy for the D-Backs on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Sitting in his CBP office and wearing an Eagles hat, manager Rob Thomson fielded a hypothetical question Sunday afternoon: Could a team that made it a priority to do nothing else but keep the Phillies batters in the park accomplish that? Or is the lineup just too long with too many deep threats for that to be a practical approach?

“I guess it’s possible,” he said. “There were quite a few games when we haven’t hit a home run.

“For me, when you’re dealing with a team that relies on slug, the key is not to give them free passes. Don’t walk anybody. If they hit solo home runs, you can handle that. But when you start putting up crooked numbers, especially in a playoff game, then you’re probably going to be in trouble.”

That’s a good rule of thumb, but every rule has exceptions. In this case, the disclaimer is “unless you hit enough of them.” The Phillies have hit 23 homers since the regular season ended and 18 – 18! – of them have occurred when the bases were empty.

The breakdown of what’s happened so far in the NLCS at Chase Field in Arizona illustrates the point.

Game 1: Phils won, 5-3 despite going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Three of their runs came on solo homers.

Game 2: Phils won, 10-0. The lopsided final belies the fact that when Schwarber hit his second home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead, all their runs had been the result of bases-empty home runs.

After that game, Thomson took mild exception to the observation that more than half the team’s postseason runs to that point had come via home runs.

“That means that (almost) half have also come from stringing hits together, so we can do it both ways,” he said.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo had a slightly different take. “They’re been winning these games because they’ve been slugging,” he said. “We have not been slugging the baseball.”

Game 3: Diamondbacks win, 2-1. Brandon Pfaadt and four relievers shut down the Phillies, who managed just three hits and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Their only run came when Harper scored from third on a wild pitch.

Game 4: Diamondbacks win, 6-5. There were multiple turning points but it didn’t help that the Phillies hit just one homer. The national broadcasters noted how difficult it is to score on one swing at Chase Field, especially compared to Citizens Bank Park.

Game 5: Phils win, 6-1. Check that. Despite going 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position, three homers accounting for four runs were more than enough to carry the day.

So far in the playoffs the Phillies have outhomered their opponents, 21-3, in their eight wins.

They’ve been outhomered, 3-2, in their three losses.

The Phillies have had terrific pitching this offseason. They’ve run the bases aggressively and, for the most part, have played really well defensively. But it’s not hard to figure out what the priority is to beating them.

Being able to do it has been an entirely different story.