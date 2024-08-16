The Phillies Players Weekend bats are works of art

Players’ Weekend is a chance for big leaguers to show even more of their personalities. After four seasons where the league didn’t celebrate, it has returned this season. In the past, players wore jerseys with their nicknames on the back, rather than their surnames.

In 2024, players are going to wear personalized hats in the field in this weekend’s games. The hats will feature the players’ jersey numbers stitched on the side.

MLB players will wear the first-ever in-game personalized caps for Players' Weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hWSjBAvUlL — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2024

The Phillies are taking the opportunity to show their casual side with their equipment. A number of players have had custom bats made by Victus that are flat-out awesome.

Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh were each kitted with bats featuring “Philly Daycare” on them. Marsh also got one with a caricature of himself wearing a sunglasses and a headband that says, “Stay Loose & Sexy.”

The Daycare got some new toys for #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/vSwYe8X6ma — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 16, 2024

In addition to his Daycare stick, Stott got hooked up by Victus, with a pencil bat, and one that looks like a Star Wars light saber and – get this – the bat glows in the dark.

BRYSON STOTT’S LIGHTSABER BAT GLOWS IN THE DARK ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 🤩💙 pic.twitter.com/G49CAEN10e — (base)bail / 71-50 (@marshsbadomens) August 16, 2024

As for the biggest Phillies star, Bryce Harper, he went close to home for his artistic inspiration. His bats began designed like giant crayons by Victus, then he had his children – 5-year-old Krew and Brooklyn, 3 ½ – break out some colored markers and go to work.

Bryce Harper has Crayon bats for #PlayersWeekend and he let his kids color them 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/jbn2bMeAe9 — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2024

They’re a bit too heavy to hang on the fridge, but the Harpers will certainly find a better place to feature them around the house.