Phillies offer deals, hot chocolate in dugout during Red Friday holiday sale

"Phanta Claus" is coming to Citizens Bank Park and bringing big discounts for Phillies fans.

Here are details on how you can get in on the holiday spirit in South Philadelphia and even sip some hot chocolate in the Phillies' dugout.

Phillies turn Black Friday red, offer 50% off deals ⚾

The Phillies will hold their annual "Red Friday" sale on Nov. 29, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the New Era Phillies Team Store at the ballpark, the team said.

"It’s the kickoff to the Phillies’ holiday shopping season, featuring in-store Red Friday only deals, unique fan experiences and more! Plus, enjoy 50% off storewide (some exclusions apply)," the team said.

Besides the half-price buys, the first 150 fans in line will get a special gift and fans who spend $150 or more will get a free gift (while supplies last) when checking out.

Fans can also munch of free soft pretzels and sip hot chocolate in the dugout (weather permitting), while taking photos and meeting the Phillies Ballgirls from 10 a.m. to noon.

Besides that fun, fans can meet Phillies broadcasters Ruben Amaro, Jr. and Gregg Murphy from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the team store and check out some autographed items and memorabilia that will be marked down from 10% to 50% off.

You can grab mystery bags with a bobblehead, autographed item and more for just $50. Fans can also for $50 purchase mystery signed baseballs to support Phillies Charities online. You might even pull one signed by Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler or another star player.

Don't come empty handed: "attendees are also invited to donate new socks to benefit local shelters," the team said.

'Phanta Claus' lights the tree as holiday sale continues 🎄

Head back to the team store on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for another round of holiday deals, including 30% off regularly-priced items and a freebie to fans who spend $150 or more.

"Come join the fun at the team’s biggest holiday shopping event of the year, featuring all-day specials and sales, as well as major league experiences and activities," the Phillies said.

From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., fans can meet Phillies broadcasters Larry Andersen, Ben Davis and Scott Franzke in the team store. You can also take photos with the Phillies' 1980 and 2008 World Series trophies.

"The event concludes with the annual Phillies tree and ballpark lighting, featuring the arrival of Phanta Claus and special guests," the team said.

Those special tree-lighting guests include Milt Thompson, Scott Palmer and NBC10's own Keith Jones and Brenna Weick. The tree lighting is set for around 5 p.m.

Of course the greatest holiday gift of all would be a championship in 2025. Stay tuned on that one.

