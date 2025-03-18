Phanatic mask, Schwarber-themed cutlet among new food on menu for Phillies fans

Something for Phillie Phanatic fans of all ages, a Kyle Schwarber -inspired sandwich with proceeds going to charity and a couple sweet treats are on the menu as Phillies fans flock to Citizens Bank Park this baseball season.

Philadelphia-based Aramark unveiled the new food offerings for the 2025 season at several MLB stadiums on March 17, 2025.

"We’re thrilled to kick off the 2025 MLB season with the launch of these culinary creations, all designed to elevate the fan experience across all eight of our MLB venues," Aramark Sports + Entertainment President and CEO Alison Birdwell said.

Let's ignore what's on the menu at Royals, Rockies, Red Sox, Pirates, Giants, Astros and (definitely) Mets games to focus on what's new for Phillies fans at CBP this season.

Aramark is touting its 40th season serving up eats at CBP. So, what's new?

Eat a cotton candy, go home with a Phanatic mask

New this season, fans can grab a cotton candy wrapped in a foam mask of the beloved Phillies mascot's face.

The mask is "available in one size that is adjustable for kids and adults," Aramark said.

The Phanatic had nothing to say about the new offering.

A cutlet that's a cut above the rest to support Kyle Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes

Kyle's Cutlets is a new chicken cutlet sandwich named for Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber that's "topped with creamy burrata, crispy fried pepperoni, and arugula, drizzled with a sweet and spicy hot honey sauce on a Liscio’s Bakery roll," Aramark said.

A portion of eat sandwich sold will go to Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes' mission of supporting those who make a difference, Aramark said.

Some new sweet treats -- one of which comes with a shot of espresso

Phillies fans looking for dessert will have two new offerings contending for space in their dessert bellies.

The Red Velvet Affogato features "red velvet cookies, vanilla ice cream and espresso," Aramark said.

Meanwhile, the S’mores Quesadilla brings a new take to the classic Mexican dish. The CBP item is packed with "Nutella, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumble" and served "in a crispy flour tortilla served with a chocolate dipping sauce," Aramark said.

Where can I grab the new CBP food items?

You can grab Kyle's Cutlets and S’mores Quesadilla at Sections 142. The Red Velvet Affogato is being being offered at The Yard at Section 102.

