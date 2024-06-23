Cristopher Sanchez dazzles through 7 scoreless in series finale against D-backs

A fresh new contract and one of his best starts of the season — it's safe to say Cristopher Sanchez has had quite the weekend.

Just one day after inking a four-year extension that runs through 2028, Sanchez went seven, strong innings to lead the Phillies to a 4-1 win and the club's 16th series win of the season.

Sanchez's command was in full force through his seven scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits, struck out four and threw 80 pitches, 54 for strikes. After retiring the last 11 batters he faced, his ERA dropped to 2.67 on the season.

It was almost an expected low-scoring effort after the offense exploded for 12 runs Saturday afternoon. Still, they ended the day with 11 hits to snag a National League-leading 51st win.

Nick Castellanos' RBI that drove in Alec Bohm in the second inning was the 800th of his career.

Castellanos wrapped up the series with four hits, two home runs and seven runs batted in. In the month of June, the right fielder has registered a hit in all but five of the 19 games played. His batting average continues to climb and sits at a season-high .277.

Back-to-back walks from Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh wound up biting the D-backs after a balk moved them both into scoring position.

David Dahl singled on a line drive to right field, scoring them both. He ended his day with two hits.

Bryce Harper started off the seventh inning with a leadoff double. Bohm was then the fourth Phillie in the series to be hit by a pitch. It was a minor storyline all series but both teams were hit by pitches four times. A Stott single to right scored Harper to give the Phillies one more insurance run.

The Diamondbacks' only run was scored in a last-ditch effort in the ninth inning off of Jeff Hoffman. Ketel Marte singled to score Geraldo Perdomo.

The Phillies take a quick trip to Detroit for a three-game series against the Tigers before heading back to Philadelphia to host the Marlins through the weekend.

Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Spencer Turnbull are scheduled to start in that order. This will be Turnbull's first start since April 30 against the Angels. Prior to Sunday's game, Taijuan Walker was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 22), due to right index finger inflammation.

The Tigers have not announced their rotation at this point.

