Turner celebrates his birthday by leading Phillies to comeback victory against Marlins

It doesn't matter if your starting pitcher, who had the best ERA in the National League, had an off day.

It doesn't matter if three of your All-Star caliber bats are on the injured list.

Next man up. This team doesn't quit.

On a humid Sunday afternoon in South Philly, the Phillies powered back and erased a four-run deficit to a 7-6 win to split the series with the Marlins.

The birthday boy, Trea Turner, had a three-hit day and drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh inning.

Nick Castellanos had a four-hit, three RBI day.

Alec Bohm had two hits and one two-run home run.

Bad games are a rarity when it comes to the Phillies starting rotation in 2024. So are the average ones.

Ranger Suarez was pulled after four and two-thirds innings. Saurez allowed nine hits, six runs, walked two and didn't have a strikeout on the day. His ERA jumped from 1.83 to 2.27.

The last time Suarez didn't register at least one strikeout as a starter? July 23, 2021.

This rotation has spoiled everyone that's paid close attention to the Phillies this season. So, when any of the five take the mound and perform the slightest under the A-plus standard we've grown accustomed to, it's hard to justify any sort of frustration.

Aside from his hand injury scare June 1 against the Cardinals, where he only pitched two innings, this was Ranger Suarez's shortest outing of the season.

Suarez allowed a run in the first inning for just the fifth time this season. With two outs, Bryan De La Cruz scored on a Josh Bell double to left field.

It was just a one-run deficit. And it was erased almost immediately.

With Turner on, Bohm crushed a 427 foot home run to center field. It was his 10th home run of the season. The two-run shot also bumped Bohm back up to the MLB leader in runs batted in (68).

The Phillies then went back-to-back innings stranding the bases loaded.

Catcher Rafael Marchan stopped at least one run from scoring on the day. Jazz Chisholm reached on a rare fielding error from Suarez and was caught stealing just one batter later. Suarez then gave up a solo home run to De La Cruz.

The Marlins were able to tack on four more runs before Suarez's day was done.

The sold out crowd at Citizens Bank Park was quiet but no one was waving the white flag. Not the 43,222 fans in attendance and certainly not the club. In the fifth inning, the Phillies came out with back-to-back doubles from Brandon Marsh and Castellanos. Marsh was the only run that crossed the plate in the inning … but it started the comeback.

Once again, the Phillies found themselves with the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

But down three runs, leaving them stranded for a third time was not an option. Castellanos, who was in the same situation in the second inning, singled to drive in Marchan and Bryson Stott.

It was just one run.

Whit Merrifield and David Dahl walked in the seventh inning and advanced when Marchan laid down a textbook bunt down the third baseline. Turner's third hit of the day brought them both home to put the Phillies in front.

On a day where the starting pitching struggled, the bullpen stepped up. Jose Ruiz, Seranthony Dominguez, Gregory Soto and Jeff Hoffman didn't allow a run and only gave up two hits.

The Phillies are off on Monday and then open up a six-game road trip.

First up is a three-game series against the Cubs, who is sitting at the bottom of the NL Central.

Michael Mercado will make his first Major League start Tuesday at Wrigley Field. His last appearance was June 24 against the Tigers, where he pitched one scoreless inning. Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez will round out the series in that order.

Then, it's time to pay a visit to the Braves.

This is the first time the teams will meet since Opening Weekend in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. Of course, the current state of both rosters look a little different.

The Braves have been without their ace, Spencer Strider, since early April and Ronald Acuna Jr. since late May. The Phillies' lineup looks like swiss cheese with the amount of holes; Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto are all on the injured list.

While it won't be an honest comparison between the two clubs, it will still be an important series when it comes to the NL East standings.

