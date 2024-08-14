Harper on losing skid: ‘The way we've been playing, obviously, has been unacceptable'

During what was, by any metric, the most fraught pregame of the season, Phillies manager Rob Thomson pretended that it was business as usual.

Um. It wasn’t.

On the day after the Phillies were shut out by the last-place Marlins, their fourth straight loss and 17th in their last 24 games, there was a late announcement that the clubhouse would be closed to the media at a time it’s normally accessible.

And while nobody would say for attribution that a team meeting occurred, it was later confirmed that that’s exactly what took place. It’s unclear whether the session was called by Thomson or if it was a players-only gathering.

Rightfielder Nick Castellanos, who innocently claimed to be unaware of any such meeting, spoke at some length about his general thoughts on how helpful team meetings can be.

He began by saying that he agreed with what designated hitter Kyle Schwarber said the night before, that drastic changes aren’t needed to pull the team out of its skid.

“Why? Because I believe in the group. I believe in the guys in this clubhouse. Everybody’s a professional. And even though we haven’t been winning a bunch of games it’s not because all of a sudden we’re not working or we don’t care. Right? Everybody cares. And, at the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for. Because I’ve been in clubhouses that don’t care.

“I’ve been in team meetings before that have been great. And I’ve had team meetings before that have sent the team in the opposite direction. So it depends on the person, it depends on the time. There’s not one right answer to that question.

“There have been meetings where players aired grievances, and it was amazing. Because it needed to get aired. There are also meetings that start and only one person is talking. Nobody else opens their mouth. And it goes terribly. So there’s no rhyme or reason. Some work and some don’t.”

First baseman Bryce Harper also sidestepped the question of whether or not a meeting even happened.

“We just have to (turn it around),” he said. “The way we’ve been playing, obviously, has been unacceptable. But we just have to keep going. Everybody in here knows what to do and how to do their job. If you’re not walking in here every day ready to do your job, you probably shouldn’t be here. So I think we just have to continue to worry about things we can control. That’s playing the game the right way and winning ballgames.”

Added Schwarber: “There’s the element of the cliché quote. It’s a long season. Yeah, it is a long season. (But) you want to make those lows as short as possible. You want to stop it as soon as possible and get right back on track.

“Teams go through it. We’re going through it. You find your way out on the other side and you can be better for it. That’s it at the end of the day. That’s how it goes.”

The logical supposition, then, that the overarching message Wednesday afternoon was to stay the course. That’s probably not what frustrated fans want to hear. But there aren’t any clearly better options at the moment.

ONE CHANGE: Shortstop Trea Turner was out of the starting lineup Wednesday night in the only public-facing change that was made. He was hitting .347 as recently as July 19 but is batting .165 with a .420 OPS in 21 games since.

“I’m just giving him a breather,” Rob Thompson said. “Get him off his feet for a day. Let him spend some more time working on his swing. Just let him breathe for a minute.”

The manager added that Turner is expected to be back in the lineup Thursday as the Phillies begin a streak of facing three straight lefthanded starters. It seems likely that leftfielder Brandon Marsh and second baseman Bryson Stott could be rested in those games.

UP NEXT: The Nationals come to Citizens Bank Park for a four-game weekend series that will end the homestand and lead to another gauntlet against contending teams: At Atlanta (3), at Kansas City (3), Astros (3) and Braves (4). Matchups for the Washington series: LHP Mitchell Parker (6-6, 3.83) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.78) Thursday at 6:40 p.m.; LHP Patrick Corbin (2-12, 5.98) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.60) Friday at 6:40, LHP MacKenzie Gore (7-10, 4.50) vs. LHP Cristopher Sanchez (8-8, 3.63) Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and RHP Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.72) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.68) Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

