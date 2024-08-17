Nola delivers, offense simmers (except for Turner) as Phillies walk it off in 9th

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates in the outfield after hitting a walk-off single against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park on August 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

"Save some runs for tomorrow!"

It's a knee-jerk reaction to say after games where a club has an offensive explosion — even more so when a team cashes in 22 runs in the span of 48 hours.

While the offense did simmer (hey, you can't expect grand slams and cycles every other night) — the Phillies did what mattered most — win the game ... even if it got a little dicey toward the end.

On Friday night, the beginning of Alumni Weekend at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies walked off the Nationals 3-2. For just the fourth time since July 1, they have won three consecutive games.

Carlos Estevez came in with the save opportunity and left with the Phillies having to bat in the bottom of the ninth. He gave up back-to-back-to-back singles for the Nationals to finally break through and get a run on the board. The next batter he saw, Jacob Young, brought home the tying run.

Brandon Marsh subbed in for Weston Wilson and led off in the bottom of the ninth. He ripped a double to right and the crowd of 41,067 rose to their feet and didn't sit for the rest of the night. Cal Stevenson, subbing in for Johan Rojas, laid down a textbook bunt that no one in the Nationals infield went after at first. Kyle Schwarber walked to load the bases and Trea Turner called game.

A walk off single that left fielder James Wood just watched coast by gave the Phillies the win.

Since his off day Wednesday, Turner has had seven hits in two games. He capped off his four-hit night by giving the Phillies the win and bumping his average up to .309.

"I think he just relaxed a little bit," manager Rob Thomson said postgame. "You don't have to think about anything, you do some extra hitting in the cage, you work on some mechanical things. Just kind of clear your head."

Aaron Nola ended his evening after 6.2 innings, where he allowed seven hits, two walks, no runs and struck out four. This marks the deepest he's gone in a game since June 29, when he pitched 6.1 innings.

He left the game in the sixth inning responsible for runners on second and third. Matt Strahm entered and only needed four pitches before Alex Call flied out to Nick Castellanos to get out of the jam.

To say the Phillies have been aggressive on the base paths since Wednesday's win over the Marlins would be an understatement. It's almost as if a switch has been flipped because no matter who gets on first base, chances are, they're trying to steal a bag.

Bryson Stott, Rojas and Castellanos all stole bases before the fourth inning. Castellanos' marked just his fifth of the season — and with two outs — it paid off.

J.T. Realmuto singled to center, sending Castellanos home.

The Phillies' rightfielder was also credited for the first run of the inning, with a single scoring Turner.

Friday was Thomson's birthday — and the manager, humble as always, said pregame he didn't want anyone to know. At least his club was able to gift him a win.

Injury updates: Leftfielder Austin Hays ran the bases Friday between 80 to 90 percent efficiency. He will have a few at bats during Ranger Suarez's simulated game Saturday.

Suarez is expected to throw about 80 pitches. There is still a possibility he returns next weekend against Kansas City.

On deck: The Phillies host the Nationals through the weekend to wrap up the four-game series. They'll see their third consecutive lefthanded pitcher during Saturday's 6:05 p.m. start with MacKenzie Gore on the mound. Cristopher Sanchez gets the nod for the Phillies. Sunday's 1:35 p.m. matchup will be Jake Irvin against Taijuan Walker. This will be Walker's second start since returning from the injured list.

