2 Phillies could begin rehab assignments within the next week

ATLANTA -- Three injured Phillies are taking steps toward returning and two could begin rehab assignments within the next week.

Third-string catcher Rafael Marchan, out all season with a fractured right hamate bone, could begin a rehab assignment Sunday, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said prior to the team's series opener in Atlanta Thursday.

First baseman Darick Hall could begin his rehab assignment early next week. Hall has been out since April 5, the Phillies' sixth game of the season, with a right thumb sprain that required surgery. Hall injured his thumb trying to extend a single into a double at Yankee Stadium.

Both Marchan and Hall will begin their rehab assignments in Clearwater.

The Phillies' top reliever, Jose Alvarado, threw a flat-ground bullpen session Monday and a regular bullpen session off of a mound Wednesday in Philly. He will throw another 'pen on Saturday in Atlanta. If that goes well, Alvarado will progress to throwing live batting practice once the Phillies get to New York for a series Tuesday through Thursday.

Just based on the timeline, it doesn't seem especially likely that Alvarado will come back during the Phillies' three-city NL East road trip. Even if he were to begin a rehab assignment in the middle of next week, a return when the Phillies are back home June 5 is more realistic.

Marchan, 24, is the only catcher on the Phillies' 40-man roster other than J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs and is a key depth piece. Once he's healthy, he will likely report to Triple A to play every day behind the plate.

It will be interesting to see how Hall fits once he's ready to return. Bryce Harper is the everyday DH, so the only spot for Hall is first base. While he's been sidelined, the Phillies have used Alec Bohm at first base with Edmundo Sosa at third, and they've also started Bohm at third with Kody Clemens at first against right-handed pitching. Clemens has been a pleasant surprise, hitting .316 over his last 11 starts with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBI.