Struggling Aaron Nola to the injured list, Mick Abel to start Sunday

Aaron Nola is 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA and his nightmarish start to the season continued Friday when he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right ankle sprain.

Nola sprained the ankle doing agility work in the outfield last week in Tampa. He didn't pitch in that series but allowed four runs in five innings to the Guardians in the next one, then made the worst start of his career on Wednesday against the Cardinals — 3⅔ innings, nine runs, 12 hits.

"We thought he could pitch through it, he thought he could pitch through it but it's not getting out so before it turns into an elbow or a quad or shoulder, it's best we shut him down right now," manager Rob Thomson said Friday afternoon before the Phillies' series opener with the Pirates.

Right-hander Daniel Robert, the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader, was recalled again from Triple A Lehigh Valley temporarily but the Phillies will add Mick Abel to the roster to start Sunday at home vs. Pittsburgh. It will be Abel's major-league debut.

Abel will make one start and from there, Taijuan Walker will take Nola's place in the Phillies' rotation Wednesday at Coors Field. Walker just pitched three innings this past Wednesday so he wouldn't have been ready to assume the spot by Sunday, thus the opportunity for Abel.

The Phillies will use a six-man rotation for one cycle, going with Ranger Suarez on Friday, Zack Wheeler Saturday, Abel Sunday, Cristopher Sanchez Monday, Jesus Luzardo Tuesday, Walker Wednesday and then back to Suarez Thursday.

The 23-year-old Abel was the Phillies' first-round pick in 2020 and has seemed to figure things out this season at Triple A after battling control issues throughout his pro career. Abel is 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts and has cut his walk rate from 6.5 per nine innings last season to 3.7, still too high but more manageable.

"He's just pitching so well and he was supposed to pitch tonight against Syracuse," Thomson said. "We scratched that start, he'll throw a bullpen tonight and he'll join us tomorrow, pitch on Sunday.

"The stuff's always been there, now he's throwing strikes. He's missing bats. The walk rate is down. He's just a very confident guy right now. I'm real excited to see him pitch."

Nola has never experienced a period like this. He leads the majors in losses and has accounted for nearly 40% of the team's total. He pitched well in two starts at the end of April and beginning of May — seven innings, one run at Wrigley Field, six scoreless against the Diamondbacks — but wasn't able to maintain it.

This is Nola's first stint on the injured list since 2021 and even that was for COVID purposes. He hasn't missed time with an injury since the first month of 2017, more than eight years ago.

"He takes a lot of pride in getting to 200 innings, getting his 30-plus starts, being available for his teammates, so he's disappointed," Thomson said. "But I don't think this is gonna be much longer than the 15 days."