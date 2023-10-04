Here comes Nola with a chance to change the story of his 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts with teammates after clinching an NL Wild Card berth at Citizens Bank Park on September 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A year later, Aaron Nola has a better idea of what to expect.

The experience was so new to the 2022 Phillies, a team that had to grind down the stretch to earn the final spot in the National League playoff field and then made an unexpected run all the way to Game 6 of the World Series.

Expectations naturally grew from that ride. They continued to grow when the Phillies added a superstar shortstop, Trea Turner, on an 11-year, $300 million contract at the winter meetings.

Making the playoffs was not a given for the 2023 Phils the way it was for teams like the Braves or Dodgers, but they played this regular season with a different sort of confidence. They had the swagger of a team that had been there before and knew it had a real chance to play meaningful baseball again in late October.

The Phillies started slowly, 25-32 out of the gate before going 65-40 the rest of the way. Key players like Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Zack Wheeler improved dramatically in the second half.

Nola was one player who did not. He had a 4.46 ERA for the season and a 4.92 ERA over his final 11 starts. The home runs he had been allowing at an alarming rate pre-All-Star break slowed down, but his opponents hit 50 points higher in those final 11 starts (.274) than they did in his first 21.

"Nola has obviously had a lot of success for us," catcher J.T. Realmuto said this week. "The Phillies are at their best when he's at his best. So he's going to be big for us this postseason."

He does enter the playoffs on a bit of a high after two well-pitched games to end the season against the Braves and Pirates. Nola, who starts Game 2 of the Phillies' wild-card series against the Marlins tonight with a chance to pitch them to the next round against Atlanta, allowed three runs in 12⅔ innings with 16 strikeouts and no walks.

"Those are in the past, but I felt good those past two outings," Nola said Tuesday before Game 1. "Hopefully, I can keep this going tomorrow. I'm just excited for this series. It's not really a new team we're facing, we see them a lot. They've seen our pitching staff a good bit. They're a good squad.

"It's going to be a hard-fought battle, and we're ready to compete against them. Our guy today (Zack Wheeler), he's going to go out there and do everything he can, like he has done all year for us today. Start the series off good.

"It's an exciting time to be here in the postseason again."

Nola began his postseason a year ago by not allowing an earned run over 12⅔ innings in wins over the Cardinals and Braves. He was hit around in the NLCS and twice in the World Series. He appeared to be out of gas at the very end as he reached 231 combined innings between the regular season and playoffs, about 20 more than he'd ever thrown.

"We kind of know what to expect, especially in our home ballpark," he said. "For a lot of us in the clubhouse, it was our first postseason experience so it was all new to us. We have that experience now and we know what to expect in-game, before the game, after the game, stuff like that.

"I'm just happy for the young guys who get to experience it, and some of the really young guys are first years up here. One guy in particular (Weston Wilson), for a couple days. So that doesn't happen usually. Sometimes you've got to wait, like several of us did last year.

"It's a fun time, and I'm excited to see their emotions."

Nola's final start of the regular season was September 26. He will take the mound Wednesday night on eight days' rest. He's been at his best on extended rest with a 3.26 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 25 career starts when given at least six days in between.

"I threw two bullpen sessions this go round," Nola said. "I threw a little bit more than I usually do just to stay ready. I didn't want too much time off because eight days is kind of a long time.

"I feel ready. My body feels healthy. I feel like I got some good work in this week."

And of course, he was asked about his contract. Par for the course in 2023, Nola's walk year. He will be one of the top starting pitchers in free agency this winter and, even after a down year by his standard, should have a robust market as a workhorse with playoff experience and the ability to miss bats who finished Top-7 in Cy Young voting three of the last six seasons.

"For me, it's kind of easy to stay focused because this is what I've always trained for," he said. "It's what everybody in that clubhouse has trained for, to get to this point, to get to the postseason and hopefully have a good run.

"I just want to win for this team. I want to go out and do good and try to give the team the best chance to win. That's kind of what I've focused on all year.

"(Tuesday), that's what I'm going to be focused on too, try to have a good start and put the guys in the best chance to win. That's what it's all about right now. We want to get back to where we were last year and a little bit more. That's everybody's goal right now."