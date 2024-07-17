All 6 Phillies produce at All-Star Game in NL loss

All six Phillies who traveled to Arlington for the All-Star Game participated, with all three position players collecting a hit and all three pitchers throwing up a zero.

One of the highlights of the night for either team was a mic’d-up Trea Turner diving up the middle and flipping to second base to rob Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Turner, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm were all wired for sound and reacted enthusiastically.

“Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me. That’s Little League stuff, kid,” Harper yelled, either referring to the fun they all had together in the same infield or to a star player doing his thing with all eyes upon him.

Harper doubled in the first inning off of AL starter Corbin Burnes and went 1-for-3, as did Turner, who singled after Shohei Ohtani’s three-run homer. Bohm went 1-for-2. All three Phillies infielders were taken out after the top of the sixth.

Cristopher Sanchez, Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman combined to retire all four batters they faced. Hoffman was named the NL All-Star closer prior to the game by manager Torey Lovullo but a save situation never materialized in a 5-3 loss.

The theme of the two nights in Arlington from a Phillies perspective was the camaraderie between the six All-Stars. They backed Bohm loudly Monday night at the Home Run Derby and were so close to celebrating his advancement to the finals before Teoscar Hernandez eked past him in a three-swing tiebreak. Hernandez’ Dodgers teammates other than Tyler Glasnow were gone by the team he won the $1 million prize. You can take to the bank that all five of Bohm’s teammates would’ve been firmly planted in their seats in foul ground.

Zack Wheeler (back spasms) and Ranger Suarez (back tightness) were selected as All-Stars but did not make the trip. They haven’t been placed on the injured list and are expected to return in the Phillies’ series in Minnesota Monday through Wednesday.

The Phillies board a short flight to Pittsburgh on Thursday evening and the regular season resumes Friday. There are 96 games down and 66 to go. The Phils begin the second half with an 8.5-game lead over the Braves in the NL East, a 6.5-game lead over the Dodgers for home-field advantage in the NL and a 3.5-game lead over the Guardians for home field in both leagues.

Aaron Nola takes the mound Friday at PNC Park. The Phillies might see rookie phenom Paul Skenes in the series. He started the All-Star Game Tuesday and retired Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson and Aaron Judge around a Juan Soto walk.