Phillies' top pitching prospect makes long-awaited return to game action

Phillies top pitching prospect Andrew Painter made his long-awaited return to game action on Saturday afternoon, throwing 29 pitches in a two-inning start in the Arizona Fall League.

The 21-year-old reached triple-digits with his fastball, allowing two runs and striking out a pair.

Painter's first pitch was 98 mph and he hit 100 multiple times in the opening frame, popping up Mets veteran Jeff McNeil and striking out Giants first-round pick Bryce Eldridge. McNeil is using the AFL, an offseason league owned by MLB featuring many top prospects, to rehab a wrist injury in hopes of joining the Mets' NLCS roster.

Painter was taken deep to begin his second inning by left-handed-hitting Tigers catcher/first baseman Josue Briceño. He walked the next batter on four pitches and gave up a single, erased them on a double-play ball and allowed a two-out double before striking out the final batter he faced.

More important than any result, he came out of it healthy.

Painter injured his right elbow in March 2023 when he was competing for a spot on the Phillies' big-league roster. Just 19 years old at the time and less than two years removed from high school, he appeared to have the inside track to their No. 5 starter's job until the injury.

Painter and the Phillies at first tried a conservative rehab process to avoid Tommy John surgery but he ultimately underwent an elbow reconstruction on July 25, 2023. The Phillies' plan all along was to take things slow bringing him back with their eyes on 2025.

If healthy, Painter should again enter spring training as a candidate for a rotation spot, though the Phils could also move deliberately with him to build up his pitch counts and stamina. He made only five starts at Double A and none at Triple A, after all.

That'll be a decision in 4½ months. For now, the Phillies are pleased to see such an important piece of their future back on a mound.